5 Delicious Ways To Upgrade A Vodka Tonic Cocktail
Vodka tonics are one of those easy two-ingredient cocktail recipes that are ideal to whip up at parties. Though the drink may sound simple, it is a reliable concoction that is not to be slept on. Yet even such tried-and-true basics deserve a bit of sprucing up every now and then. We have compiled a list of convenient tips that require little skill to employ as you look to slide presentable drinks across your home bar.
From choosing flavorful ingredients to aesthetically adorning your glasses, the extra effort you put in to turn a vodka tonic into a beverage of beauty will pay off as you contentedly sip your cold homemade beverage. Better yet, set out bottles of booze and mixers onto DIY drink stations, pen a few drink ideas for guests to peruse, and let your guests pour and drink the vodka tonic drinks of their own devices while you focus on other party hosting duties.
Reach for flavored vodka
A quick switch up for a delicious vodka tonic upgrade is to use flavored vodkas in your drink. Whether you use vodkas flavored with summery citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit or holiday-appropriate flavors like peppermint, you can tailor your cocktails to match both the season at hand and your mood. Set out tropical-tasting vodkas like pineapple, strawberry, and mango for party guests to pick and choose from, or encourage sweeter drinks made with vodkas flavored with dessert in mind. Whipped cream, chocolate, espresso, and caramel can turn glasses into decadently sweet sips.
Aspiring bartenders can experiment to create cocktails for vodka lovers using a combination of flavors. Splash two different flavors into a mixer, shake with ice, and strain into a glass. For those looking for simple recipes, simply pouring drinks made with vanilla, blackberry, or raspberry vodka, tonic, and a splash of lime can create a delightfully refreshing alternative to a traditionally made vodka tonic drink.
Muddle it up
Muddling different kinds of fruit or herbs in a glass before serving can release flavor into your beverage. You'll want to do so lightly, however, as over-enthusiastic pressing can result in a bitter-tasting, pulpy concoction. Depending on the fruit or herbs you choose to use, you can adjust the pressure of your muddling efforts to release more juice and essential oils into the drink. Berries, for example, require a more delicate touch, while limes and lemons can handle more muscle. Tender herbs like basil and mint leaves appreciate a lighter touch, too, preferring "bruising" rather than tearing or pounding.
If smashing various ingredients into the bottom of a glass or mixer sounds too laborious for a house party, you can also infuse vodka with different ingredients to pour and distribute as soon as the party begins. Save a few berries and leaves as garnish to adorn filled glasses. Once presented in pretty cocktail glasses, these effervescent drinks will be the perfect fuel to keep cocktail hour energetic.
Experiment with your tonic
If purchasing flavored vodkas and muddling ingredients isn't for you, you can also serve unique vodka tonic drinks by simply reaching for different types of tonic water. While even regular tonics can offer a range of expressions, you can also find a variety of flavored tonics. Tonics that are flavored with elderflower, cucumber, raspberry and rhubarb, tart cherry and ginger, rosemary, lime, and blood orange can be conveniently splashed into drinks.
The best part of stocking up on various flavors of tonic water is that the ingredient can be used in a range of other drink recipes, so while you may not want a caramel-flavored vodka sitting on the shelf of your at home bar, a serving of tonic can be splashed into other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages with ease. Flavored tonics purchased specifically for your party can be combined with lemonade, juices, sodas, and teas to suit the teetotaling friends at your cocktail hour, or you can simply enjoy a can of leftover lemon tonic on its own as an easy afternoon sipper the next day.
Play with the garnish
A garnish is one of the easiest ways you can upgrade any homemade drink. Not only can the right garnish add an Instagramable aesthetic touch to your cocktail, but the right ingredient can brighten up the senses with aroma and taste. Whether you opt for cut fruit or edible flowers, this addition can convert a drink that has been poured hastily into a glass into a presentation of pride.
Garnish your cocktails with cherry blossoms for themed drinks or plop dehydrated citrus wheels into glasses for a quick upgrade. Setting out an assortment of garnishes for party guests to decorate their glasses as they wish can elevate any home party. While citrus fruits and slivers of cucumbers are commonly associated with vodka tonics, you can also pair garnishes with the flavors of the vodkas and tonics you use to build your drink. Elevate presentations with sage, mint, or lavender and have colorful fruits washed and ready for display. Strawberries, pineapple, blackberries, and blood orange can all add a spark of color to sippers.
Add citrus for tried-and-true flavor
If you can't be bothered hunting for flavored vodkas or fruity tonics, simply splash citrus juice into your glasses. Freshly squeezed grapefruit, lime, and lemon juices can all add a burst of flavor without requiring any advanced bartending techniques or complicated recipes committed to memory. Sticking with the citrus family can help keep tasting profiles uniform, so you can easily garnish drinks without having to worry about offending or overwhelming the senses.
For drinkers wanting a more savory recipe, citrus fruits can be skipped over, and you can splash juice from an olive jar to build depth in your drink. The best part of experimenting with drink recipes at home is that you can adjust ratios and ingredients according to your palate. Approach your concoctions with a conservative stance, taste as you go, and add more ingredients as needed to result in the drink that is right for you.