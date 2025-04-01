5 Delicious Ways To Upgrade A Vodka Tonic Cocktail

Vodka tonics are one of those easy two-ingredient cocktail recipes that are ideal to whip up at parties. Though the drink may sound simple, it is a reliable concoction that is not to be slept on. Yet even such tried-and-true basics deserve a bit of sprucing up every now and then. We have compiled a list of convenient tips that require little skill to employ as you look to slide presentable drinks across your home bar.

From choosing flavorful ingredients to aesthetically adorning your glasses, the extra effort you put in to turn a vodka tonic into a beverage of beauty will pay off as you contentedly sip your cold homemade beverage. Better yet, set out bottles of booze and mixers onto DIY drink stations, pen a few drink ideas for guests to peruse, and let your guests pour and drink the vodka tonic drinks of their own devices while you focus on other party hosting duties.