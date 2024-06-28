12 Ways To Use The Juice From A Jar Of Olives

When you finish a jar of olives, your instinct may be to dump out the remaining liquid inside and throw away the container. However, when no olives remain in the jar, this doesn't mean that the product is done with. To the contrary, the liquid that remains — consisting typically of water, vinegar, and salt, along with the olives' deliciously tangy taste — is in fact something of a culinary treasure. Incredibly tasty and wholly versatile, this punchy liquid has a vast array of applications, adding depth and flavor to everything from cocktails to couscous.

Indeed, olive juice lends itself well to a wide range of ingredients and dishes, complementing sweet and slightly acidic flavors like tomato-based sauces, as well as enhancing light and warming spices in Mediterranean cuisine. The liquid's consistency also makes it highly adaptable, meaning there truly is no reason for a single drop to go to waste.

Even if you are not looking to create something with a bold and distinctive olive taste, this handy liquid serves as an excellent umami booster without overpowering more delicate ingredients, although it can be embraced for its signature flavor if you desire. So, if you are looking to elevate your midweek meals or add a touch of class to your cocktail evenings, keep that olive juice away from the drain and hold onto it to provide an instant upgrade to your kitchen favorites.