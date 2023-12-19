Olive Brine Is The Key To Juicy And Tangy Chicken

The best thing about being a waste-conscious cook is that ordinary meals and ingredients can be transformed into something more incredible even after they've been used. Leftover pasta can turn into a breakfast casserole or savory pie. Excess holiday food can become the most creative sandwich around. And that jar full of olive brine sitting in the fridge? Use it to create juicy, tangy chicken. Any home cook knows what a simple brine can do for chicken. A mix of water and salt with perhaps a sprinkle of sugar and a few herbs infuses chicken with flavor and keeps the bird moist. However, there's no need to turn to other ingredients when a perfectly good brine is available and waiting to marinate your chicken.

Slightly sweet and salty, olive brine is like a more sophisticated pickle juice brine. Plus, the acidity tenderizes the chicken, giving you supple, succulent chicken. All you need to do is pour the olive brine into a bowl and submerge the chicken in it. Leave it in the fridge overnight or for at least a few hours. Drain the olive brine and season the chicken — although you may want to be conservative with the salt. After cooking, you'll be left with mouthwatering, tender chicken with a delicious hint of olives.