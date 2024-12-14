The Best Fever-Tree Mixer Makes A Delicious Gin And Tonic

When it comes to cocktails, you can't get much more classic than a gin and tonic. And as far as the tonic aspect of that duo is concerned, the brand Fever-Tree is beloved by friend groups' resident mixologists and professional bartenders alike. But not all of its products are created equal. That's why we tested and ranked 16 types of Fever-Tree mixers. The best of the bunch, the Elderflower Tonic Water, is not only the brand's top mixer, but it also makes for an excellent gin and tonic. Elderflower blossoms have a distinct taste that you may be familiar with because of elderflower liqueurs such as St-Germain.

Advertisement

It has a delicate florality and a fruitiness most akin to pears and melons, but with a crisp sweetness that finishes on a somewhat lychee-esque note. Fever-Tree's Elderflower Tonic Water is made by distilling the essential oils from fresh, hand-picked elderflowers and has a balanced, aromatic sweetness to it. It avoids the perfume-forward taste of some of Fever-Tree's more convoluted offerings while still delivering on nuance. All of these qualities make it the perfect partner for gin, either the standard or the more spiced London dry variety, either of which often combines a botanical grace and a mild sweetness. The alpine herbaceousness of the duo is the ultimate cocktail match to cook up.