The Best Fever-Tree Mixer Makes A Delicious Gin And Tonic
When it comes to cocktails, you can't get much more classic than a gin and tonic. And as far as the tonic aspect of that duo is concerned, the brand Fever-Tree is beloved by friend groups' resident mixologists and professional bartenders alike. But not all of its products are created equal. That's why we tested and ranked 16 types of Fever-Tree mixers. The best of the bunch, the Elderflower Tonic Water, is not only the brand's top mixer, but it also makes for an excellent gin and tonic. Elderflower blossoms have a distinct taste that you may be familiar with because of elderflower liqueurs such as St-Germain.
It has a delicate florality and a fruitiness most akin to pears and melons, but with a crisp sweetness that finishes on a somewhat lychee-esque note. Fever-Tree's Elderflower Tonic Water is made by distilling the essential oils from fresh, hand-picked elderflowers and has a balanced, aromatic sweetness to it. It avoids the perfume-forward taste of some of Fever-Tree's more convoluted offerings while still delivering on nuance. All of these qualities make it the perfect partner for gin, either the standard or the more spiced London dry variety, either of which often combines a botanical grace and a mild sweetness. The alpine herbaceousness of the duo is the ultimate cocktail match to cook up.
How to make an elderflower gin and tonic
While seemingly simple at first glance, the opportunities to make and enliven an elderflower gin and tonic are bountiful. To begin, you can procure your favorite timeless or bold gin and tonic recipe and swap out the quantity of classic tonic water for Fever-Tree's Elderflower Tonic Water. A one-to-one switch will do just fine. If you would like to push the elderflower narrative even further, try reading up on how to use elderflower liqueur; a little drizzle will add a flavorful, boozy touch. Or, try a couple drops of this simple lavender syrup for additional florality and depth.
Garnishes should also be a point of exploration for your gin and elderflower tonic cocktail. Try elevating your cocktail with a pickled ginger garnish – the result will introduce a little spice and tang to this refreshing drink. Mint, which makes an appearance in the elderflower-based cocktail the Hugo Spritz, makes for another interesting topper. However you prepare it, simply or heavily garnished, Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water, which is available in both cans and glass bottles on Amazon as well as at many stores, is a great addition to any bar cart.