The Best Cocktails To Elevate With A Pickled Ginger Garnish

When most people picture pickled ginger, what usually comes to mind is the palate-cleansing side dish that accompanies sushi and sashimi, or it summons certain dishes in the Chinese culinary tradition. As consequential as it is to those beloved food experiences, pickled ginger has another well-deserved place in the consumables category: as a cocktail garnish.

Pickled ginger at its simplest is what you get when thinly sliced ginger root is pickled in a solution of sugar, salt, and vinegar. It's called gari or amazu shoga in Japan, and the flavor is generally described as both sweet and sour with just a little bit of spice. The different ingredients used in the pickling process of course lead to different flavors, but most likely those who try this condiment will find a little bit of heat, tanginess, acidity, and more sweetness than raw ginger root offers. Because pickled ginger is so dynamic while also being refreshing, it can make for a stellar and much-needed addition to your cocktail garnish roster. The condiment can readily be found in many groceries and Asian food specialty stores, or you can easily make your own pickled ginger at home.

