The Simple Way To Make A Restaurant-Worthy Screwdriver Cocktail

When you think of restaurant-quality food and drink, you may picture things you can't find anywhere else. With just two ingredients and a simple trick, cocktail enthusiasts can make a classic drink that's worthy of a fine dining establishment.

That classic drink is a screwdriver — a cocktail that takes only orange juice and vodka to make. In a world where dozens of different types of cocktails are recognized, the screwdriver is arguably one of the most simple and accessible to both novice and experienced cocktail drinkers.

To make this easy drink restaurant-worthy, it's important to use fresh orange juice and the reasoning is simple: By using freshly squeezed orange juice, cocktail drinkers get more of the natural flavor of oranges as opposed to added sugars and preservatives that go into well-known store-bought brands. Those who want a really smooth-textured screwdriver with fresh orange juice can also strain out the pulp.

A juicer makes it easy to make fresh orange juice, but squeezing oranges can also be done by hand with little effort. By lightly tapping the oranges on the counter, halving them, and squeezing them, fresh orange juice can be obtained in a matter of minutes.

