I Tried And Ranked 8 Of 7-Eleven's Slurpee Flavors
While I will never turn down a fast-food slushie on a hot day, the 7-Eleven Slurpee is particularly important to me. As a kid of the suburbs, yearning for freedom in a car-centric town, the local 7-Eleven was the only place close enough to walk with my friends on long summer days and spend my allowance.
So, I spent it on the best salty and sugary 7-Eleven drink and snacks $5 could buy. And every time, that included a Slurpee. I never got tired of pulling the lever on the Slurpee machine dispenser and watching it turn the brightly colored, churning liquid into a satisfyingly fluffy, snow-like drink, somehow carbonated like a soda but frozen like a smoothie.
They were cheap, super-sweet, and refreshing. And they remain that way today, as popular and dependable as ever. Walk into any 7-Eleven, and you'll probably find their two original flavors — cherry and Coca-Cola — as well as any number of endlessly rotating additional flavor options. Some of those are so good, they become classics. Some, well, fade away from the lineup as quickly as they melt.
I went to my local 7-Eleven and tried every Slurpee flavor it had to size up the current lineup. Because a cheap sugar rush is not enough — they need to taste good, too. Which ones actually tasted like the flavor on the label? Which achieved the Slurpee ideal of frozen-yet-frothy, and which fell flat? Several brain freezes later, here's how they rank.
8. Powerade Blood Orange Kick
Powerade's Blood Orange Kick is a limited-edition flavor released in tandem with the FIFA World Cup 2026. 7-Eleven joined the brand-collaboration extravaganza by offering a Slurpee version of the sports drink. As the name suggests, it's meant to taste like the orange varietal. But the "kick" in the name doesn't just refer to the sport the drink promotes; 7-Eleven describes the taste as tangy with a warming "kick."
A warm flavor note in such a frosty beverage would be intriguing, if only I could find it anywhere. This was disappointingly flat in flavor, with a citrus profile that didn't taste like much more than sheer tartness. I wouldn't have been able to clock this as orange-flavored, let alone blood orange-flavored, without knowing beforehand. It's not an offensive flavor, but I found the tartness became more unpleasant the more I drank.
One bright spot for this flavor is its delightful color; we do eat (and slurp) with our eyes first, after all. Several Slurpees on this list were just white, but I think it's best to lean in when it comes to a novelty food like this. It's nothing like the color of its professed inspiration, a blood orange, but still, a positive is a positive.
7. Fresca
If Powerade Blood Orange Kick had one positive, it was in the first impressions department. That could not be more opposite in the case of the Fresca Slurpee. It came out of the machine half-liquid, the sufficiently frozen parts floating helplessly to the top of the drink. By the time I was able to take a picture of it, the Slurpee looked no different than a soda.
Suffice it to say, the Fresca Slurpee seemed to face an uphill battle. But an issue with an individual Slurpee machine is not a fair basis for judgment, and I managed to get some good, frosty sips before they disappeared.
Those sips confirmed what I had suspected: a Fresca and Slurpee combo is a match made in heaven. Fresca, something of a seltzer-before-everyone-drank-seltzer, is a sugar- and caffeine-free soda. Its original flavor, Grapefruit Citrus, is light and refreshing with a bubbly kick. That original flavor is well-captured by the texture of a Slurpee.
The sweet and sour elements of this citrusy Slurpee made for a much more balanced flavor than the Blood Orange. But, while there was a lot to like about this Slurpee, and it would be a favorite for some palates, I don't think its flavor is strong or sweet enough to match up to the Slurpee heavyweights. This is not a game of subtlety, after all. But to the Fresca fanatics out there — and I know you are out there — this is a wonderful homage to the soda.
6. Cherry
They may have different names, but ICEEs and Slurpees are one and the same; that's right, they are the same product with different branding. Beyond these surface-level differences, the distinction between the two is just where you buy it and what flavors they have. And while any given 7-Eleven has a whole array of flavor options on offer, cherry and blue raspberry are the typical options wherever I've encountered the ICEE brand. And I always picked blue raspberry because the cherry flavor just isn't that good.
And, trying them now under the Slurpee moniker, my judgment stands. In a world full of pretty good cherry-flavored candy and sugary drinks, this cherry flavor leans medicinal. It's also weirdly mild. The cherry Slurpee tastes like sugar, and the fruitiness is watered down with a one-note intensity. While it's not my favorite cherry-flavored drink, it's a classic flavor, and it's not unpleasant. Its sweetness pairs well with the bubbly, refreshing texture and mouthfeel of carbonation. I also think it has more widespread appeal than the Fresca option. It's an enjoyable and familiar pairing with the fizzy, frozen Slurpee.
5. Coca-Cola
Like cherry, Coke is one of the two original Slurpee flavors, and 7-Eleven doesn't need to bother with much promotion for it. If you are going to a 7-Eleven, you probably know about Coke Slurpees, and they are probably available. No limited-release nonsense over here.
Unlike cherry, this one can rest on its laurels. It's an ice-cold Coke — the best kind of Coke — brought to its limits, just barely liquid enough to slurp through a straw. It's frozen but doesn't taste like a watered-down version of the soda, as some less expertly made slushies do. It's straightforward. It's Americana. It's a Coca-Cola Slurpee.
I don't really have anything bad to say about this Slurpee. It's certainly a marked improvement over the previous Slurpees in the lineup, which miss the mark in flavor strength or quality. Except for that, even as a Coca-Cola fan, I don't know how often it would really be my pick from the lineup. While there may be times I would reach for a Coke Slurpee, I'd be just about as happy with a Coke in a cold bottle. There are so many places and ways to have a refreshing Coca-Cola, and while I hope this classic flavor never leaves, I can't help but take it a bit for granted.
4. Mountain Dew Confetti Chill
This isn't an intuitive choice for a Slurpee flavor. Sure, the collaboration with Mountain Dew is a celebration of 7-Eleven's 60th birthday. But a Birthday Cake Slurpee? Still, Mountain Dew's famous Baja Blast is an important reminder of the soda brand's alchemical powers. With that in mind, I suspended my judgment before the first sip.
Sure enough, it was shockingly good, and I don't understand how it tastes so much like cake. Cake batter ice cream, while strange or unappealing to some, is relatively straightforward; the cake batter flavor comes from actual cake mix. But how does this Slurpee, an ice slushie drink, taste so creamy? How does it taste rich like a cake? I don't know how 7-Eleven pulled it off, but it did.
According to the store, the flavor is intended to be citrus cake with vanilla icing. I'd say that's spot-on, though the vanilla is more pronounced than the citrus. The acidity complements the vanilla flavor instead of competing with it. The carbonation of the Slurpee even reminds me of the slight, subtle tang of cake batter.
Ultimately, I was a big fan of Confetti Chill; it's novel and moreish in a way the prior Slurpees were not. But even so, I found myself thinking that it wouldn't take long for me to get sick of it. There is something ultimately heavy about the richness of any cake-flavored treat, and as much as I enjoyed this Slurpee, it's no exception.
3. Blue Raspberry
Blue raspberry is an incredibly iconic and popular flavor. While it's true you won't find a blue raspberry bush anytime soon, the flavor is ubiquitous in sugary drinks and snacks. Berry-sweet and citrus-tart, something about blue raspberry flavor perfectly captures the essence of a childhood summer.
I'm definitely a blue raspberry fan; I sang the praises of the blue raspberry-flavored Electric Blue Monster Original in another ranking. But I think it shines best as a Slurpee. It tastes like sitting by a pool all day and matinee movie screenings. Sure, nostalgia plays a role, but this Slurpee has a really well-balanced fruitiness that is sour without making you pucker and feels incredibly refreshing, combined with the frosty texture. And, unlike the Confetti Chill, I'm confident I could drink it after every 7-Eleven trip and never get sick of it. This is a great, classic Slurpee, and it didn't rank higher only because there are greater Slurpees. Basically, it's the best of blue raspberry. But it's not ultimately the best Slurpee.
2. Piña Colada
While the history of the Piña Colada doesn't give us a clear origin story, the iconic coconut-pineapple combo was, is, and always has been an alcoholic drink. Some may have tried the creamy tropical drink booze-free via a Virgin Piña Colada. I, on the other hand, first tried a rumless Piña Colada as a tween at 7-Eleven.
I am not sure if I even knew what a Piña Colada was at the time. I certainly don't know why 7-Eleven named this flavor after an alcoholic drink when it has no alcohol, and they could just call it something like "Pineapple Coconut." But from the first sip, I loved it, and it must be popular, because I see this flavor at almost every 7-Eleven I encounter.
This was my first time having a Piña Colada Slurpee since, well, long before I had my first alcoholic Piña Colada. And I still love it. It's refreshing, creamy, and almost vanilla-like from the coconut, and sweet and tangy from the pineapple. Forget a Tiki bar, I could just spike this Slurpee with rum and call it a day.
As much as I love this Slurpee, I know it's not for everyone. I have several friends who turn up their noses at this flavor combo and find it to be consistently chemical-tasting. If pineapple and coconut together aren't your thing, this Slurpee won't change your mind.
1. Tropical Twist
Which fruits make up the flavor of the Tropical Twist Slurpee? I could not figure it out or find anything online about the flavor at all. I'm not sure when it was released and how long it will remain. My only hints for what to expect were the name itself and the floating pineapples, strawberries, and mangoes on the Slurpee dispenser spigot.
But from these humble, if mysterious, beginnings came true bliss. Out of all the Slurpee flavors I tried, this was the one I kept coming back to for just one more sip. It's fruity, juicy, and a little sour, like a mango. It's very sweet with slight funkiness, like a perfectly ripe papaya. Okay, it's really sweet, so it's more like a papaya candy. But even with that artificial sweetness, something about the frosty Slurpee form brings back the indescribable refreshing quality of having a fresh, cool mango or papaya.
It's super easy to keep drinking, and if anything, it's hard to stop. And, unlike the Piña Colada, it feels like something everyone could love. I actually told several people about how much I liked the Tropical Twist and that they should try it. If this Slurpee got me to do that, it's gotta be No. 1.
Methodology
The Slurpee flavors I sampled were determined by the availability at my local 7-Eleven. I dispensed each and did an initial tasting immediately upon purchase, in order to try each Slurpee closest to its ideal temperature and texture. Follow-up tastings were done at home, when the Slurpees were no longer at an ideal temperature and were in varying stages of melting.
Issues based on the individual Slurpee dispenser were not considered in my ranking; therefore, I did not compare the relative fluffiness or iciness of the flavors. I reasoned that, while the flavors would be consistent at any location, the output of the machines would be variable. I did note the issues with the Fresca dispenser because of the obvious visual difference.
I determined the order of the flavors based on the following factors: palatability, taste, and how compatible that flavor was with the slushie format and texture. I also weighed how desirable each flavor would be as a Slurpee as opposed to just a liquid beverage.