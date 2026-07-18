I Tried And Ranked 8 Of 7-Eleven's Slurpee Flavors

While I will never turn down a fast-food slushie on a hot day, the 7-Eleven Slurpee is particularly important to me. As a kid of the suburbs, yearning for freedom in a car-centric town, the local 7-Eleven was the only place close enough to walk with my friends on long summer days and spend my allowance.

So, I spent it on the best salty and sugary 7-Eleven drink and snacks $5 could buy. And every time, that included a Slurpee. I never got tired of pulling the lever on the Slurpee machine dispenser and watching it turn the brightly colored, churning liquid into a satisfyingly fluffy, snow-like drink, somehow carbonated like a soda but frozen like a smoothie.

They were cheap, super-sweet, and refreshing. And they remain that way today, as popular and dependable as ever. Walk into any 7-Eleven, and you'll probably find their two original flavors — cherry and Coca-Cola — as well as any number of endlessly rotating additional flavor options. Some of those are so good, they become classics. Some, well, fade away from the lineup as quickly as they melt.

I went to my local 7-Eleven and tried every Slurpee flavor it had to size up the current lineup. Because a cheap sugar rush is not enough — they need to taste good, too. Which ones actually tasted like the flavor on the label? Which achieved the Slurpee ideal of frozen-yet-frothy, and which fell flat? Several brain freezes later, here's how they rank.