I Tried 7-Eleven's Birthday Cake Slurpee, And It Is A Sweet Way To Celebrate 60 Years

On a hot summer day, there is nothing that hits the spot quite like a cool drink, and in this heat, the colder, the better. While out for a walk recently at a time of day when it ought to have been cooling off but the mercury was hanging steady at about 90 degrees Fahrenheit, I was feeling parched. Walking past a 7-Eleven, I remembered those refreshing cups of sweet frozen drink that I used to beg my parents for every summer as a kid. Heat and thirst may have been the primary draw, but a heavy hit of nostalgia pushed me over the edge and pulled me into the air-conditioned shop.

It had been decades since I'd last tasted a Slurpee, but stepping up to that machine, cup in hand, was like stepping back in time — save for one detail. Dead center was a whirring chamber of white slush of the most bizarre flavor I'd ever seen: Mountain Dew Confetti Chill, a birthday cake Slurpee. When I was a more regular Slurpee consumer, I was always partial to mixing cherry and coke, but I couldn't draw my eyes away from the hypnotic motion of the cake-flavored slush swirling inside the machine. Before I knew it, I was pulling the lever and watching the frozen drink rise to the top of the clear plastic lid.

Now, Mountain Dew has branched out tremendously in its flavors over the years. The classic Mountain Dew flavor of lemon and lime with a hint of orange juice has given way to everything from the familiar cherry-flavored Code Red to bottles with names that would fit just as well on a stick of deodorant, like Voltage and Livewire. Generally, though, all of its flavors stick to a fruit theme. Birthday cake is taking things to a whole new level.