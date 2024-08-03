7-Eleven Is Testing Its First-Ever Pumpkin Spice Slurpee For Fall

Whether they are 7-Eleven fans seeking the icy sweetness of the chain's famous drink or are simply intrigued by changes to the flavor lineup, customers now have something new to slurp about. It's called the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee, available in select stores as of August 1, while supplies last.

While people who want to get their hands on one of these pre-autumn offerings might find them at their local 7-Eleven or Speedway store, many may have to take a long drive to another state. That's because the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is only available in five locations spread over four U.S. states. They include stores at 3200 Hackberry Rd in Irving, Texas; 82 Greenwich St in New York City; 90 N Exenia Dr in Enron, Ohio; and in two Los Angeles locations: 5530 Valley Blvd and 2030 A West 8th Street.

Don't expect these Slurpee drinks to closely resemble traditional pumpkin spice products, including the iconic Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, typically available in late August. These 7-Eleven drinks, available in standard Slurpee sizes, contain no coffee and no creamy texture. Instead, it's a direct icy infusion of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors. But no worries, as the company has also released three pumpkin-inspired coffee drinks, available nationwide across its network of 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. You can also spike the Slurpee with rum, vodka, or other spirits for new versions of popular frozen cocktails.