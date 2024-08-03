7-Eleven Is Testing Its First-Ever Pumpkin Spice Slurpee For Fall
Whether they are 7-Eleven fans seeking the icy sweetness of the chain's famous drink or are simply intrigued by changes to the flavor lineup, customers now have something new to slurp about. It's called the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee, available in select stores as of August 1, while supplies last.
While people who want to get their hands on one of these pre-autumn offerings might find them at their local 7-Eleven or Speedway store, many may have to take a long drive to another state. That's because the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is only available in five locations spread over four U.S. states. They include stores at 3200 Hackberry Rd in Irving, Texas; 82 Greenwich St in New York City; 90 N Exenia Dr in Enron, Ohio; and in two Los Angeles locations: 5530 Valley Blvd and 2030 A West 8th Street.
Don't expect these Slurpee drinks to closely resemble traditional pumpkin spice products, including the iconic Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, typically available in late August. These 7-Eleven drinks, available in standard Slurpee sizes, contain no coffee and no creamy texture. Instead, it's a direct icy infusion of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors. But no worries, as the company has also released three pumpkin-inspired coffee drinks, available nationwide across its network of 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. You can also spike the Slurpee with rum, vodka, or other spirits for new versions of popular frozen cocktails.
Imagining the taste of a 7-Eleven Slurpee with pumpkin and spice
It may be hard to imagine a pumpkin spice drink without coffee or cider, but 7-Eleven is changing that pre-existing perception with the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee. The company's senior vice president of merchandising, Dennis Phelps, called it a "fun experiment" in a press release. Nonetheless, the "experiment" is limited to proven Slurpee markets, assumably with devoted fans of the icy concoctions.
Though released only two days ago, a handful of customers in those markets are weighing in with some insight on how the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee actually tastes. Notably, the drink has no ingredients like milk or coffee that might typically temper the sweetness of similarly flavored beverages. However, that's not necessarily a negative thing for Slurpee devotees. And the iciness definitely plays well in steaming-hot temperatures of early August. Prominent flavor notes are typical of pumpkin spice mixtures, including cinnamon and cloves, as well as nutmeg and ginger.
For more traditional pumpkin-centric drinks, as well as much wider access, customers can try the newly available 7-Eleven pumpkin coffees. They include a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with nods to pumpkin spice pie, plus a Pumpkin Spice Coffee with traditional autumn flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. The third brings creamy texture and taste in a Pumpkin Spice Latte.