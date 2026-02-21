9 Best 7-Eleven Drinks And Snacks Under $5

When you're on the road, you may need the occasional quick bite. Sure, you can always stop by a fast food joint, but sometimes, it's even more convenient to pop into a gas station and pick up something quick to eat before pumping your gas. If you happen to be anywhere near a 7-Eleven, you're in luck — the chain is known for having some of the best food in the convenience store game. From chips to roller food to various drinks that will cool you down and quench your thirst on the road, 7-Eleven seemingly has it all.

You probably don't want to spend a ton of money to snag these snacks, either. Therefore, I've created this list of some of the best 7-Eleven drinks and snacks the convenience chain has to offer, all under $5. Give these options a try the next time you stop in, and 7-Eleven may become your new go-to road trip snack spot.