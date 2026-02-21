9 Best 7-Eleven Drinks And Snacks Under $5
When you're on the road, you may need the occasional quick bite. Sure, you can always stop by a fast food joint, but sometimes, it's even more convenient to pop into a gas station and pick up something quick to eat before pumping your gas. If you happen to be anywhere near a 7-Eleven, you're in luck — the chain is known for having some of the best food in the convenience store game. From chips to roller food to various drinks that will cool you down and quench your thirst on the road, 7-Eleven seemingly has it all.
You probably don't want to spend a ton of money to snag these snacks, either. Therefore, I've created this list of some of the best 7-Eleven drinks and snacks the convenience chain has to offer, all under $5. Give these options a try the next time you stop in, and 7-Eleven may become your new go-to road trip snack spot.
Cheeseburger Bite
Have you ever wished you could eat a hamburger in hot dog form? Well, 7-Eleven allows you to indulge in just that, and as questionable as it sounds, the Cheeseburger Bite is actually one of the best roller options at the chain. It's a kind of meat patty (but not patty, since it's formed into the shape of a hot dog) that features cheddar cheese within the meat itself. It gets nice and hot from hanging out on a roller all day, and you can then place the meat into a bun and add all the toppings you crave. And despite how strange this food sounds, it has plenty of fans online.
One reviewer said that this snack was juicy and savory, with a nice char on the exterior. They even said that it tasted somewhat like a bratwurst. A Redditor wrote that this dish is a good option when you're looking for something quick and cheap and suggested adding ketchup, onions, and mustard to add more flavor to the snack. Another loved it so much that they asked where they could buy it in bulk.
Coke Slurpee
When you're taking a road trip on a particularly hot and balmy day, there's nothing like a cold drink to cool you off and leave you feeling more hydrated. But sometimes, it's so hot out that even a bubbly soda straight from the refrigerator won't do. On days like that, opting for a Slurpee at 7-Eleven may be your best choice. As long as you can manage to suck them down before they start melting, they're one of the all-time best ways to cool off in especially scorching weather.
There are tons of Slurpee flavors you can choose from at 7-Eleven, but the best is undoubtedly the Coke Slurpee. One reviewer found that this drink was sweet and lightly carbonated, which made for a supremely refreshing sip. And when one Redditor asked what people's favorite 7-Eleven Slurpee flavors were, many responded that the Coke was the very best. Plenty of others on another review site wrote about how refreshing, delicious, and affordable this beverage is. On the next super hot day, you should absolutely give it a try.
Italian Chicken Roller
I'm not ashamed to admit that I can, in fact, appreciate roller food from time to time. Am I risking my health? Maybe! But sometimes — particularly on a long and arduous road trip — it can absolutely be worth it. And I always feel like I made the right decision when I snag myself an Italian Chicken Roller from 7-Eleven. This boldly seasoned tube of meat is the perfect hot, quick snack when I'm hungry on the go but don't want to commit to a full meal (nor pay for one).
Essentially, this thing is a tube of white meat chicken that's filled with a blend of Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. That may not sound that tasty, but the real magic here is the light garlic herb breading that adds the right amount of texture to the snack. Blessedly, 7-Eleven also offers little packets of marinara sauce, which creates the perfect dipping situation. Who said that roller food couldn't taste good?
Cheese Cake Bread
I love cheesecake, and I love bread. But what if you could combine those two foods into one coherent dessert that tastes both creamy and pillowy at the same time? Somehow, 7-Eleven figured out how to do it with its Cheese Cake Bread, and the result is surprisingly delicious. According to a food reviewer on Instagram, this dessert has a texture that's similar to a pound cake, with a light sponginess that isn't too heavy. They also note the buttery flavor of the cake, indicating that it has a dessert-like richness.
But that reviewer isn't the only one who loves this snack. Others online are trying to figure out how to make a similar dish at home because they love the 7-Eleven version so much. Another simply gave the dessert a thumbs up, which speaks volumes when you're busy chewing your dessert. And still another praises the cream cheese inside the dessert.
7-Select Sweet Tea
If you've spent much time in the South, then you know how much the region loves sweet tea. For those who haven't ever ordered a sweet tea in that part of the country, you should know that it's not the same thing as iced tea with a packet of sugar. No — it's much, much sweeter than that. It's arguably sweeter than some sodas, with a flavor the uninitiated might consider cloying.
As someone who grew up mostly in the South, though, I can really appreciate an ice cold sweet tea, and luckily, 7-Eleven sells that. It's the 7-Select Sweet Tea, and it tastes almost as good as a freshly made sweet tea, with that super sugary flavor and the mild complexity of good tea. Despite all that sugar, this beverage is well-balanced and offers a deeply refreshing sip during the hotter months of the year. For those who love sweet tea, it's a must-try item at the convenience chain.
Buffalo Chicken Roller
Craving buffalo chicken wings but can't be bothered to head to an actual restaurant that serves them (or don't want to pay for a full meal out)? No worries — 7-Eleven's Buffalo Chicken Roller is there to save the day. It's basically another tube of white meat chicken, this time packed with Swiss cheese and buffalo ranch flavoring. Since it has basically all the elements you'd want in a good buffalo wing meal, you don't even need anything to accompany it.
One reviewer, who rated the snack eight out of 10, praised the spicy flavor and the juiciness of the chicken and claimed it was perfect for late night snacking. Others on Reddit rave about how delicious the Buffalo Chicken Roller is, and some even suggest putting it in a hot dog bun and drenching it with nacho cheese. A reviewer on YouTube loves its tenderness and appreciates the spice it delivers. Chances are, if you're a fan of buffalo-flavored anything, you'll love this snack as well.
7-Select Strawberry PB&J Pocket
If you ask me, there's nothing like a good peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the perfect ratio of jelly to peanut butter and soft bread. But sometimes, you don't have what you need to make one yourself, especially when you're out on the road. That's a bummer because a PB&J is such a good snack when you're on the run, but luckily, 7-Eleven has you covered with its 7-Select Strawberry PB&J Pocket.
It's not a groundbreaking product, considering it's so similar to Uncrustables sandwiches, but it's definitely the best packaged peanut butter and jelly sandwich I've ever had. It honestly tastes just as good as a homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with rich peanut butter and a generous amount of sweet strawberry jelly. That sweetness isn't overpowering, but it provides a nice counterpoint to the richness of the peanut butter. The white bread is also nice and soft, but somehow isn't soggy. The fact that it's a "pocket" instead of a standard sandwich means that it's easy to eat on the go, as well. To me, it's not really enough food to be considered a meal, but it does make for an excellent snack.
Coffee Roll
7-Eleven is a great place to stop when you need a hot cup of coffee first thing in the morning before starting your day. When it's early and you're bleary-eyed, you may not have enough time to make breakfast before leaving the house, so it can also be a good idea to pick up a small snack that can tide you over until lunchtime as well. Enter 7-Eleven's Coffee Roll. Yes, it pairs beautifully with a coffee, but you can also eat it sans coffee if you aren't in the mood for caffeine.
Reviewers absolutely love this sweet treat. One said that they love the cinnamon flavor of this roll and that it's not cloying. They also mention its delicious, squishy texture. A TikToker claimed that the coffee roll was so good that it actually changed their life. It may be an exaggeration, but never underestimate the power of a convenience store dessert when you're craving something sweet. I've tried the coffee roll myself and can attest that it's one of the best sweet treats available at the convenience chain.
7-Select Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Chips
There are plenty of potato chip brands that sell pickle-flavored chips, and you can also find a variety of spicy potato chips out there, but it's not very often that you see spicy pickle-flavored chips. But 7-Eleven is making all of my dreams come true with its 7-Select Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Chips. Reviewers say that this brand of chips is incredible in general, but some specifically praise the spicy dill pickle flavor.
I've gotten the opportunity to try these chips as well, and I think they're one of the best chip products around. There's a nice combo of heat and acidity here, along with plenty of saltiness to keep you rummaging around in the bag until they're totally gone. The texture is also top-notch, with a hearty crunch that's ultra-satisfying. If you're craving a savory snack when you're passing 7-Eleven but want to avoid the roller food, this bag of chips may just be your best bet at the chain. It's definitely one of the 7-Eleven brand snacks you need to try.