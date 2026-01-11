I Tried Every Uncrustables Flavor And Ranked Them Worst To Best

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is an iconic American household staple that has been around since 1901. It's economical, easy to make, and highly versatile depending on what peanut butter and jelly you choose. Even the bread can be fitted to your tastes — white, wheat, multigrain, crustless. And it's that type of customizable thinking that brought the Uncrustables brand to life.

In 1995, some kids at a gathering wanted PB&J sans crust, and the idea of mass-producing the classic delights was put in motion, bringing about what we now know as Smucker's Uncrustables. In 2000, Uncrustables Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam hit grocery store shelves and became quite the sensation. And now, 25 years later, we have 11 flavors to choose from.

I was more than eager to give these crustless sammies a taste test. These types of products are important in a household. If you can buy something that your kids like and you feel good about giving them, that's a big deal. An even bigger deal is when you like the same product and have easy access to snacks and meals, too! So, I went to my local grocery store and rounded up all the Uncrustables flavors to search for something that I would happily dole out to a child, and even more important, something I would happily choose to eat. I wanted something everyone could find tasty and satisfying. Here's how they ranked.