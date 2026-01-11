I Tried Every Uncrustables Flavor And Ranked Them Worst To Best
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is an iconic American household staple that has been around since 1901. It's economical, easy to make, and highly versatile depending on what peanut butter and jelly you choose. Even the bread can be fitted to your tastes — white, wheat, multigrain, crustless. And it's that type of customizable thinking that brought the Uncrustables brand to life.
In 1995, some kids at a gathering wanted PB&J sans crust, and the idea of mass-producing the classic delights was put in motion, bringing about what we now know as Smucker's Uncrustables. In 2000, Uncrustables Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam hit grocery store shelves and became quite the sensation. And now, 25 years later, we have 11 flavors to choose from.
I was more than eager to give these crustless sammies a taste test. These types of products are important in a household. If you can buy something that your kids like and you feel good about giving them, that's a big deal. An even bigger deal is when you like the same product and have easy access to snacks and meals, too! So, I went to my local grocery store and rounded up all the Uncrustables flavors to search for something that I would happily dole out to a child, and even more important, something I would happily choose to eat. I wanted something everyone could find tasty and satisfying. Here's how they ranked.
11. Peanut Butter and Honey Spread
The honey variety of Uncrustables is made with wheat bread, which was obvious when pulling it from the packaging, as the bread was a toasty brown color. I wondered how this would change the taste and texture when compared to the white bread options, but was surprised to find that the wheat bread was soft, fluffy, and didn't taste much different from the white bread. The peanut butter filling was smooth and rich, but didn't overwhelm the flavor of the honey spread, which actually may have helped this selection.
While the flavor of the honey spread held its own against the strong taste of the peanut butter, it didn't fully taste like honey. There was a sweet, almost fruit-like quality about the honey spread that hit my tongue and immediately pulled my attention to the flavor, although I couldn't pinpoint the fruit origin. Beyond that was an odd, powdery, almost perfume-like taste that was not completely unpalatable. While wildflower honey flavors can vary, this wasn't a floral flavor, and it didn't really belong. Although it wasn't altogether horrible, I could immediately hear my kids telling me it tasted funny, which it did. So, this one landed solidly at the bottom of the list.
10. Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut Spread
In 2015, this chocolate-flavored hazelnut spread selection became available. And in my mind, I imagined that this was an option that allowed Smucker's to compete against Nutella spread, which my household loves. In that sense, I understood the reasoning behind creating a chocolate sandwich. I know many people who love Nutella on their toast at breakfast, but I am not one of them. This Uncrustables selection didn't win me over, nor did it taste like Nutella.
My immediate thought when cutting into the treat and seeing the chocolate sandwiched between bread was that it was not appetizing to look at. The chocolate against the white bread looked strange paired together. Nevertheless, I went in for a bite. The bread was soft and pillowy, and the chocolate creamy and smooth, but the flavors seemed to battle each other on my palate. Taking bite after bite, I felt as if I was eating chocolate icing spread on white bread — and I'm not certain I wasn't, and I didn't care for it. The chocolate was highly sweet and had no hazelnut flavor to bring it down to a more subtle level. And the softness of the bread just seemed misplaced and dull. It was a strange delivery system for icing.
While the two together seemed strange, the separate flavors themselves weren't totally off the mark, which allows this to rank higher than the honey. And while kids would probably love this, I would not get them for mine.
9. PB Choco Craze
The PB Choco Craze is here for a limited time only and features peanut butter sandwiched with chocolate-flavored hazelnut spread. Rumors began flying about this new taste in July of last year, and I have to say that I was also intrigued by having the peanut butter addition alongside the chocolate. I honestly wondered why Smucker's didn't start with having peanut butter with the initial chocolate Uncrustables option. It seems like a natural combination. And after having the chocolate one, I felt that this was going to be a much better taste.
I have to admit that the peanut butter and chocolate flavors did marry well together, as one would assume. The rich peanut butter was a great balance to the sweet chocolate spread. But again, I didn't feel like it tasted right between two slices of bread. It was like eating a peanut butter cup sandwich, which, personally, I didn't care for. Had the bread been more along the lines of a pastry, I would most likely jump right on board. Perhaps if they were toasted or warmed, this option would work better. However, as it is, it only ranks higher than the solo chocolate offering because the peanut butter adds something more akin to a natural sandwich experience.
8. Peanut Butter
For those fans of a simple peanut butter sandwich by itself, the plain Uncrustables option is right up your alley. This option was packed full of the same lightly salted, savory, and creamy peanut butter that was featured in all the selections. The bread almost seemed thin in comparison to the ample amount of peanut butter, but it was still soft and moist. While the peanut butter was tasty, it did exactly what a mouthful of peanut butter does and quickly made its way stickily under my tongue and above my teeth. My mouth quickly began to feel dry and gummy as my tongue moved around, attempting to eliminate the spread of the bites. And it took quite a bit of water to quench my thirst and clean my palate.
These Uncrustables don't taste bad. Unlike the ones ranked lower, this is actually the most pleasingly edible option on this list so far. The peanut butter had a wonderful flavor, and so did the bread. I just prefer my peanut butter to have a fruity, juicy companion, as do my kiddos. And it is for that reason alone that this option sits so far down on the list.
7. Reduced Sugar Peanut Butter and Grape Spread
The reduced-sugar versions of the two original flavors hit grocery store shelves in 2012. The Reduced Sugar Peanut Butter and Grape Spread option not only comes on wheat bread, but it also has grape "spread" instead of the "jelly" featured in the original. And it may be these two differences that bring the original 10 grams of sugar down to 7 grams. But the use of spread made me immediately wary.
The first thing I noticed upon tasting was that the bread had a bit of a crusty exterior that I didn't find on any of the other selections, including the other reduced-sugar option. I feel it must have been a manufacturing issue instead of a common product quality. The grape spread felt thinner on my tongue than the original jelly, and it took two bites before I was able to nab some of it along with the peanut butter, which was more abundant in the sandwich. The grape spread also didn't hold a grape flavor, but one that hinted at an artificial sweetness and a tang of sourness. And while it wasn't the greatest, having the grape spread made it a bit tastier and much easier to chew than the plain peanut butter offering. And so it ranks higher.
6. Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly
I don't know if there is anything more nostalgic to taste than a peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich on white bread. And it was that nostalgia that I believe added to the taste of this Uncrustables option. I closed my eyes with delight upon my first bite and felt a smile spread across my face. This was a soft, sweet taste of childhood, and for that I was happy.
The grape jelly was as thick as the peanut butter, and the sweetness held up against the strength of the savory, nutty peanut butter flavor and aftertaste. But it was merely the sweetness that came forward. Bite after bite, I couldn't find the grape flavor that I was looking for, the one I know I can always find in the Smucker's Concord grape jelly. While I will say it tasted fruity, it didn't taste distinctly grape, and I was a bit disappointed. I wondered if my kids would be as well.
All in all, the PB and grape jelly sandwich is a classic for a reason, and I don't think that anyone would be truly upset with it. However, it could be better. Something is missing from the grape jelly, and that isn't something I have to say about the ones ranked higher.
5. Peanut Butter and Raspberry Spread
I love raspberries and raspberry jam, so I was very excited to see that peanut butter and raspberry was an Uncrustables option. I was surprised, however, that this was a rather new option, debuting in 2024. (I guess better late than never!) I was also disheartened to see that the raspberry was a spread instead of a jam, as Smucker's does make a seedless raspberry jam. I was afraid that the fruit spread wouldn't be as hearty as the jam I had come to know and love, and I was right.
The raspberry flavor was subtle at best, and I could only taste the true flavor of the fruit when I tasted the spread by itself. Paired with the savory peanut butter, the fruity taste just wasn't strong enough, and the peanut butter completely overwhelmed the flavor profile. The only pairing that could be distinguished from the peanut butter was a hint of sweetness and the texture of something juicy. While still tastier than the classic grape, it's because of the subtle flavoring of the fruit spread that this option doesn't rank any higher. If the Smucker's proper raspberry jam were in this, I'm almost certain it would have garnered a higher position.
4. Reduced Sugar Peanut Butter and Strawberry Spread
Just like the reduced-sugar grape Uncrustables, the strawberry reduced-sugar comes on wheat bread and offers a "spread" over the original jam. Unlike the grape version, however, this one didn't taste overtly different or anywhere near artificially sweetened. In comparison, the strawberry spread was quite ample, and the strawberry flavor came through strongly. Additionally, the strawberry spread itself was only slightly sweet and tasted rather natural, although there was an obvious lack of seeds to bite into.
The bread did taste a bit dry, although it didn't have the same crusty exterior as the grape reduced-sugar option had. While dry, the bread maintained a softness that was enjoyable to bite into. I'm not certain why there were such differences between the two reduced-sugar options, but I do know which one tasted better. Paired with a rich, creamy peanut butter, this PB&J made me understand the appeal of Uncrustables. While I don't think I would go out of my way to keep these stocked in the freezer (unlike those ranked higher), this would serve as a genuinely flavorful lunch or snack I would happily give my kids or myself.
3. Bright-Eyed Berry
The Bright-Eyed Berry peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwich is one of the newest releases by Smucker's in the Uncrustables line. Each sandwich has 12 grams of protein, more fiber, and more whole grains than the traditional selections and seems to be targeted more for the morning meals than for lunch or snacks. And while the new morning sammie is made with wheat bread, it might also be the larger size (80 grams compared to the traditional 58 grams) that helps to serve up more protein and fiber.
Regardless of these new Uncrustables being a heartier portion, I was genuinely happy that I also found a heartier taste profile. Just looking at the selection cut in half on a plate, it was obvious there was more peanut butter sandwiched between the bread slices. The jam looked as thickly applied and oozed from the middle with a bit of pressure. The strawberry flavor was full, lush, and expertly balanced alongside the thick peanut butter. "Yummy!" immediately came to mind as I quickly finished one half and started on the other. This was the first flavor on the list that checked every box without sacrifice. But two other options were even better.
2. Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jam
The peanut butter and strawberry jam option doesn't differ much from the lower-ranked Bright-Eyed Berry. You have the same basic elements with only slight differences. But it's those subtle differences that move the raspberry flavor up just a bit in the ranking. Over the third-place option, I would choose this one every time due to the higher enjoyment of the simple pleasures it offers.
While the wheat bread in the higher-protein option wasn't bad, there was an obvious difference in taste and texture in the white bread this selection offered. The bread was fluffier by a wide margin, pillowy soft, and delicate with a hint of its own sweetness. And while the portion of both peanut butter and jam looked amplified in the No. 3 ranking, the smaller portion of this one allowed me to savor the textural differences, like the snap of the seeds between my teeth and the coarseness of the peanut butter. Both the strawberry and peanut butter flavors remained on equal footing throughout each bite and even made strong appearances in the aftertaste for a few moments, which was highly welcomed.
These tasted so lovely as is, but could be so easily elevated. Imagine hosting a brunch where these were made into a stuffed French toast with fresh berries and a dusting of powdered sugar. It's definitely an idea I'm going to ponder for the near future.
1. Up & Apple
The Up & Apple is the other higher protein option that recently dropped in the Uncrustables lineup, and I have to admit I was hesitant about it. While my kids have always been big fans of apple jelly, I am the opposite. I have always found it slightly nauseating in sight and taste. So, when I saw it touted more protein, more fiber, wheat bread, and apple cinnamon jelly, I felt I had already made up my mind as to how it was going to taste. But these are the moments I enjoy being wrong.
The apple cinnamon jelly looked sparse compared to the generous portion of peanut butter, but upon first bite, I found that they were expertly balanced. The savory, full taste of the peanut butter was met and then elevated by the wonderful flavor of cinnamon and apples. Had there been textural chunks in the bite, I would have sworn I was tasting apple pie filling. Each bite had sweetness, spiciness, and a saltiness that provided a profile I had not experienced nor expected from this line.
There was a hearty warmth to this sandwich that would be the perfect flavor for a breakfast sandwich, a slightly decadent dessert, or a midnight snack. I would be more than happy to have these on hand for my kids because that would also mean that I had them on hand for me. And they would be equally pleased by my choice.
Methodology
The Uncrustables are meant to be eaten thawed for at least 30 minutes to an hour beforehand. I set one of each out and went into my tasting when the hour had passed. I cut each in half to see the portions of the jams and jellies versus peanut butter, and took at least two bites of each one. I tried the reduced-sugar versions before their original counterparts. It was only the top two that left an identifiable aftertaste, so the palate was easy to cleanse between tastings.
Across the board, I was surprised by the quality of the softness, texture, taste of the bread, and the peanut butter. Each option fell within the quality standards of food I would serve to any littles that might be around my house — my kiddos, nieces, nephews, or neighbors — and myself. That meant the ranking really came down to the flavor of the pairings. I could easily go through a box of each of the top two options. But the No. 1 choice stands out because of its nutritious attributes, unique flavor, and satisfying qualities. I would take them on hikes or road trips, or give them out as casual desserts or snacks to company that needed something to nibble on. I would be proud to be the mom and aunty who had the tasty apple treats in her freezer.