For Elevated Uncrustables, Heat Them Up Like This

When you fry an Uncrustable, the exterior of the bread will become golden and crispy, which contrasts with the soft and gooey inside. To achieve the best crust, fry the Uncrustable in a pan of butter or oil, leaving it undisturbed for about one minute before flipping and repeating. A skillet works best, but any pan will work. Make sure you use thawed Uncrustables, as the water will cause the oil to splatter and prevent the crust from forming if it's still frozen. Apart from that, fried Uncrustables couldn't be easier to whip up.

You can also air fry Uncrustables – just crank your air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit and stick the Uncrustable in for eight to 10 minutes. If you want more indulgence, brush them in melted butter.

No matter what, do yourself a favor and let the Uncrustables cool slightly before eating. If you want, you can sprinkle them with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar after they're done, or serve them with sweet dips like Nutella, maple syrup, or more peanut butter. You can pair them with ice cream or yogurt, or try out some of the more unconventional Uncrustable flavors like Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut Spread or Peanut Butter and Honey. You can also transform Uncrustables into French toast while the pan is out — now that sounds like a perfect peanut butter and jelly.