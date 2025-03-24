Nutella may be the name of a brand, but similar to Kleenex or Band-Aids, it's synonymous with chocolate hazelnut spreads in general. However, Nutella is not the only hazelnut spread brand. And the best store-bought hazelnut spread is way better than Nutella according to our ranking.

In fact, out of the 12 hazelnut spreads Tasting Table staff tasted, Nutella doesn't even make the top three. That said, like Nutella, our top pick is another Italian-owned company called Nocciolata. The criteria for the taste test included national availability, appearance, taste, texture, and spreadability. Nocciolata organic hazelnut spread was a winner on all accounts, starting with its availability on Amazon. More importantly, the taste and texture were a cut above the rest; the thick and creamy texture had no oil separation, spreading smoothly and satisfyingly over a slice of bread. The flavor was a perfect balance of nutty hazelnut, rich chocolate, and a subtle sweetness that ties the two robust tasting notes together.

We also gave Nocciolata bonus points for their USDA-certified organic ingredients, none of which included the highly controversial palm oil. Whole ingredients like sunflower oil, cocoa powder and butter, and skim milk powder are the reason for Nocciolata's superior taste and texture. It may be a bit more expensive, but one taste of this elegant and rich hazelnut spread will convince you to pay a few extra bucks.