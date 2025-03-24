The Best Store-Bought Hazelnut Spread Is Way Better Than Nutella
Nutella may be the name of a brand, but similar to Kleenex or Band-Aids, it's synonymous with chocolate hazelnut spreads in general. However, Nutella is not the only hazelnut spread brand. And the best store-bought hazelnut spread is way better than Nutella according to our ranking.
In fact, out of the 12 hazelnut spreads Tasting Table staff tasted, Nutella doesn't even make the top three. That said, like Nutella, our top pick is another Italian-owned company called Nocciolata. The criteria for the taste test included national availability, appearance, taste, texture, and spreadability. Nocciolata organic hazelnut spread was a winner on all accounts, starting with its availability on Amazon. More importantly, the taste and texture were a cut above the rest; the thick and creamy texture had no oil separation, spreading smoothly and satisfyingly over a slice of bread. The flavor was a perfect balance of nutty hazelnut, rich chocolate, and a subtle sweetness that ties the two robust tasting notes together.
We also gave Nocciolata bonus points for their USDA-certified organic ingredients, none of which included the highly controversial palm oil. Whole ingredients like sunflower oil, cocoa powder and butter, and skim milk powder are the reason for Nocciolata's superior taste and texture. It may be a bit more expensive, but one taste of this elegant and rich hazelnut spread will convince you to pay a few extra bucks.
Customer reviews and suggestions for using Nocciolata spread
We weren't the only ones to rave about Nocciolata organic hazelnut spread. Customers who bought it on World Market and Amazon echoed our sentiments with numerous five star reviews. Customers proclaimed that Nocciolata is like Nutella for adult palates due to a nut-forward flavor, well-balanced sweetness, and bitter chocolate finish. Other reviews focused on the healthier and more environmentally friendly ingredients Nocciolata spread contains. Amazon reviews say that Nocciolata doesn't just taste better than Nutella, but it spreads easier too.
Many reviews also divulged how people enjoy this elegant, perfectly balanced chocolate hazelnut spread. While spread over a soft piece of sandwich bread or even by the spoonful are on the top of most people's lists, you can also incorporate the spread into other dessert recipes. For example, you can blend Nutella with ricotta as a rich and creamy cannoli filling. Try incorporating it into this recipe for cannoli thumbprint cookies. Add dollops of hazelnut spread to this brown butter banana bread before baking it. You can top it with chopped and toasted hazelnuts to accentuate the nutty flavor. Chocolate hazelnut spread would be the perfect swap for a chocolate frosting. You can spread it easily over this yellow birthday cake recipe. It'd also make a delicious truffle filling.