10 7-Eleven-Brand Snacks You Need To Try

When you live in a big city, gas stations and convenience stores become a way of life. Whether you're out of toothpaste, need to grab a six-pack for a party, or have the midnight munchies and need ice cream, it's often more convenient to pop into a corner store than get in the car and drive to a supermarket. Where I live in Denver, there's no shortage of gas stations and food marts, and 7-Eleven is one of the most populous chains in the area. At first glance, a 7-Eleven store may not look too different from any other convenience store or bodega, but there's a pretty neat history behind the multinational chain — and from the slow rollout of a high-end 7-Eleven expansion to the store's popularity overseas (look up 7-Eleven Japan on YouTube to have your mind blown), a lot seems to be going on beneath the surface.

The stores peddle everything from personal care products to phone chargers to chips, candy, and deliciously greasy slices of hot pepperoni pizza. Living in a Denver apartment complex directly across the street from a 7-Eleven, I'm no stranger to the chain's portfolio of products. While the franchise offers plenty of recognizable outside brands, 7-Eleven also boasts its own line of products under the 7-Select moniker. Many 7-Select items are copycats of popular name-brand products sold at a slightly lower price, and as someone who's always on the hunt for a deal, you can bet I've tried out a slew of them. While I've become a huge fan of 7-Eleven-brand snacks, there are a few that really stand out, and what follows is a collection of my absolute faves.