Pickle Juice Is Way More Hydrating Than You Think

Between summer scorchers and our tendency to forget to drink enough water in winter, the need for serious hydration is nothing to sneeze at. While water will always be option number one, there are many ways to secure the most hydrating food and beverages. In fact, something a lot of us already have in our fridge is a surprising source of excellent hydration. Pickle juice, it turns out, is way more hydrating than you'd think, so when in search of that perfect year-round quencher, head straight for the nearest jar.

Pickles are most often associated with their salty, briny flavor, which may lead some to believe that pickle juice has no business hydrating thirsty sun-seekers and fitness zealots. But there are a few key components to pickle juice that will change your mind. Pickle juice contains both sodium and potassium, a combination that improves the retention of water. They're both essential to hydration because they're two of the three main electrolytes you lose when you work up a sweat, whether that's due to exercise or summer heat. A sip or a serving of pickle juice can be a health game changer in many ways, but particularly for hydration and as a savory alternative to sugary workout beverages.