The 5 Best New Fast Food Chains Of The Past Decade

Just over a 100 years ago, White Castle started serving food in a squeaky clean, all white, porcelain-tiled restaurant, cooking and assembling hamburgers in full view of their customers. While the goal was merely to showcase just how clean and hygienic the food was, the restaurant inadvertently ended up changing the culinary landscape of the world. Three years after it opened that first burger joint, White Castle was incorporated as the White Castle System of Eating Houses Corporation, officially making it the first ever fast food chain in America. The rest, as they say, is history — a delicious history stuffed with burgers, pizzas, tacos, fried chicken, and many other indulgent treats.

In 2025, the global fast food market stood at an incredible $1.76 trillion, according to Market Research Future, and is expected to hit $3.52 trillion by 2035. According to Restroworks, there were over 212,000 fast food restaurants in America in 2024. Data from a Technomic study (via Restaurant Business) says Americans spent $115 billion on fast food burgers in 2025. These restaurants have come a long way from being simple, efficiently run, businesses. Fast food today is increasingly being driven by technology, with the largest chains adopting AI across their operations.

The market might seem perennially saturated, but new options keep popping up, ready to feed America's insatiable appetite for quick, convenient, and tasty comfort food. And while the oldest fast food chains in America are all familiar as expected, here are the five best new fast food chains that have been making a name for themselves over the past decade.