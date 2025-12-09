Yelp Just Named This Fast-Food Chicken Chain The Most-Loved Brand In The Country

To find out which restaurants are truly beloved by customers and which spots are one-star duds, Yelp is the place to go. For years it has been a hub for foodies and casual diners alike, and now, the company has just announced the most well-reviewed business on its entire platform for 2025. Honored with the title of Yelp's "Most Loved Brand" this year is none other than Dave's Hot Chicken, widely considered to be one of the best hot chicken chains in the U.S. — and we understand why.

With over 300 locations in America, Dave's Hot Chicken sells its namesake dish — Southern-style fried chicken tossed in various spicy sauces — as well as milkshakes, fries, and chicken sliders. In an official press release, Yelp revealed that 71% of user reviews for Dave's Hot Chicken locations ranked the brand at four or five stars. Business page views and search volumes, photo uploads, and even the number of return visitors also pushed up Dave's "loyalty score," propelling it to number one on the list of the platform's Most Loved Brands.

"According to Yelp's Review Insights, diners frequently mention Dave's Hot Chicken's consistent food quality, generous portion sizes, fast service, and notably, its customization options," the company shared. Yelp also reported that the restaurant is the most beloved brand in the western U.S., as well as Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Utah, Washington, and even Washington, D.C. Previously named one of the fastest-growing chain restaurants in 2025, Dave's managed to hit all the right elements to wind up in Yelp's top spot, and its amazing origin story certainly doesn't hurt, either.