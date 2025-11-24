8 Dave's Hot Chicken Menu Items To Order And 6 To Skip Completely

If you're not familiar with Nashville hot chicken, you might wonder: What's the big deal about spicy chicken? Well, while buffalo-style has largely dominated the spicy chicken market in the U.S. for longer than any of us can remember, there's a new fiery, Nashville-born bird in town. And we have Dave's Hot Chicken to thank, in part, for its surge in popularity.

Dave's Hot Chicken began as a humble pop-up in East Hollywood, California in 2017, started by a few 20-somethings putting their heart, soul, and all the money they could scrape together into their passion. Less than a decade later, the chain has restaurants all over the U.S., as well as in Canada, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. As one of 2025's fastest-growing restaurant chains, Dave's is opening new locations all the time, including one in my neck of the woods. Of course, this meant I had to stop in and see what the buzz is about the only way I know how: Sampling almost everything on the menu.

After trying — and objectively judging — its many menu items, I've turned my hot chicken feast into a roadmap for your next Dave's experience. Whether it's drinks, sides, or chicken at varying heat levels (including the infamous item that you have to sign a waiver for), here's what to order and what to avoid from Dave's Hot Chicken.