The 9 Best Hot Chicken Chains In The US

Countless chain restaurants focus on chicken. Many specifically do fried chicken, and others with surprisingly good grilled chicken as well. Many of these chains are super-popular thanks to the fact that chicken is a pretty widely beloved food. But some of us crave more than just an average hunk of chicken. If you're the kind of person who likes some heat and intensity in your dishes, then hot chicken is likely one of your faves. It has all the crisp and juiciness of standard fried chicken with a fiery twist that makes it even more appealing.

If you're craving hot chicken, there are probably some great local places, and we encourage you to seek those spots out first. But these days, there are more and more hot chicken chains popping up all over the country, and many of them are worth a try. That's why we've compiled this list of the best hot chicken chains in the U.S., based on personal experience and online reviews, with a focus on bold, intense flavor and crispy breading texture. The next time you get a craving for something spicy, they're absolutely worth a try. Don't have any of these chain locations around you? Try making your own Nashville-style hot chicken at home.