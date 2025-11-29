The 9 Best Hot Chicken Chains In The US
Countless chain restaurants focus on chicken. Many specifically do fried chicken, and others with surprisingly good grilled chicken as well. Many of these chains are super-popular thanks to the fact that chicken is a pretty widely beloved food. But some of us crave more than just an average hunk of chicken. If you're the kind of person who likes some heat and intensity in your dishes, then hot chicken is likely one of your faves. It has all the crisp and juiciness of standard fried chicken with a fiery twist that makes it even more appealing.
If you're craving hot chicken, there are probably some great local places, and we encourage you to seek those spots out first. But these days, there are more and more hot chicken chains popping up all over the country, and many of them are worth a try. That's why we've compiled this list of the best hot chicken chains in the U.S., based on personal experience and online reviews, with a focus on bold, intense flavor and crispy breading texture. The next time you get a craving for something spicy, they're absolutely worth a try. Don't have any of these chain locations around you? Try making your own Nashville-style hot chicken at home.
Dave's Hot Chicken
There are plenty of facts you should know about Dave's Hot Chicken — including the fact that the chain started in a parking lot in 2017 and was considered the fastest-growing chain in the entire country, with locations spanning across the United States and even popping up in some foreign markets. But more important than the chain's relatively short history is its menu, which essentially focuses entirely on hot chicken, in both tender and slider form. Whether you want a sandwich or really want to focus on the chicken all on its own, Dave's has you covered. Online reviews of the restaurant are generally solid, with customers praising the flavor of the sauce and the chain's generous portions.
Afraid that the chicken's going to be too hot for your palate? No worries — this restaurant offers seven different spice levels. If you don't like heat at all, "no spice" is the way to go. On the other end of the spectrum, "Reaper" is likely to leave you sweating by the time you take your second bite. Whether you fall into one of these extremes or somewhere in the middle, there's probably a Dave's Hot Chicken at least somewhat close to your location where you can get a taste of what the hype is all about. Don't forget to employ our favorite Dave's Hot Chicken sauce hack while you're there.
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
If you live in a Southern state, there's a good chance that you've been to (or at least seen) a Hattie B's Hot Chicken restaurant. This Nashville-born chain is serious about its hot chicken, and it serves up its meals in a fast casual environment that's both somewhat upscale and still totally unfussy. The restaurant got its start back in 2012 after years of development by a father and son. Now, you can find locations in Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Tennessee, Nevada, and Texas.
This is another hot chicken chain that allows you to pick your ideal spice level, which prevents you from taking on a piece of chicken that you really can't stomach. The heat levels fall into two different categories. There are "everyday heat levels," which include Mild, Medium, and Hot. Pretty straightforward, right? But if you're the kind of person who really, really likes to indulge in spice, then you can also try one of the "enthusiast heat levels," including "Damn Hot" and "Shut the Cluck Up." We like "hot," which yields an undeniably spicy sandwich but one that won't send you into a spice-induced coma. Once you choose your heat level, decide whether you want chicken tenders, chicken on the bone, or a chicken sandwich. And make sure you don't miss the sides — we particularly like the black eyed pea salad.
Joella's Hot Chicken
You'll have to head to Louisville, Kentucky, to visit the home base of Joella's Hot Chicken, although the chain has now expanded to five locations in Kentucky as well as three locations in Indiana and one in Ohio. The chain is known for its antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, which is generously smothered in a variety of hot and spicy sauces that give it a serious flavor boost with each and every bite. What we love about this restaurant chain in particular is the fact that, compared to a lot of other hot chicken restaurants, there's a ton of different options to choose from on the menu.
If you want to stick with the classics, order tenders, wings, or nuggets. But you can also choose from a variety of sandwiches — some of which are blessed with a thick spread of pimento cheese — and chicken and waffles, which offer a sweet and savory profile you won't be able to find at many hot chicken joints. There are even several vegan options for those who want to get a taste of Joella's spice without any chicken involved. This place offers six different heat levels, which allows you to choose a spiciness that best aligns with your taste buds. Online reviewers say that Joella's chicken spices are especially flavorful. Just make sure you save some extra room for the Oreo churros at the end of your meal.
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken and Wings
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken and Wings hails from Tysons, Virginia, but it's now spread across much of the country and beyond, with locations in South Korea and Dubai as well as its restaurants in the United States. That being said, the chain is mostly centered in the eastern part of the country, ranging from New York to North Dakota.
Chicken fingers or a chicken sando should be your order the first time you visit this chain, just to get a better sense of what it's all about — they're our favorite items on the menu. You can order your chicken with no seasoning at all (not recommended) or choose from one of five different spice levels. The spiciest of them all, Angry Hot, actually requires you to sign a waiver, and the chain's website warns you that you can't get a refund just because you think it's too hot, so make sure you select this option carefully. If you're looking for something a bit more interesting than the norm, try selecting a buffalo bleu chicken sando, a chicken wrap, or Korean chicken nuggets for a departure from the standard hot chicken chain fare.
Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken
Just because you're on the West Coast doesn't mean you don't deserve some of the delicious Southern staple that is Nashville hot chicken. But you won't have to make a road trip across the country just to get your fill of hot chicken, thanks to Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken, which has locations spread across California, and also a few in Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The founder, David Mkhitaryan, actually hadn't even tried Nashville hot chicken until 2017, but once he did, he knew he wanted to open a hot chicken place of his own, and Angry Chickz was born.
With seven different heat levels, including the hottest that requires a waiver, you can choose between a chicken sandwich or chicken tenders served on toast. And trust us, if you're getting one of the hotter options, you're definitely going to want that bread so you're not overwhelmed with heat with every bite you take. We love that this place also offers bowls, though, so it's a great chain to try if you're craving hot chicken but still want something a bit different. Reviewers claim that the chicken is particularly delicious but warn about how spicy it is — be cautious when you're ordering hotter spice levels for the first time.
Houston TX Hot Chicken
Hot chicken may come from Nashville, but Houston TX Hot Chicken still claims to serve the world's best hot chicken sandwiches. It was started by a Swedish-Armenian race car driver and an entrepreneur, but despite the restaurant's less-than-traditional background, it still makes an incredible chicken sandwich. Ironically, the chain's first location was not in Houston but rather in Las Vegas, and it didn't even come onto the hot chicken scene until 2021. By now, though, it has locations across the country, so you don't have to head to Vegas just to get a taste of what this chain has to offer.
When you order from this chain, you can choose between tenders, nuggets, and sandwiches, selecting from nine different heat levels. Some reviewers, though, specifically recommend the chicken and waffles. This is another chain that requires you to sign a waiver to try its hottest spice level, but you can go for something a lot milder, like buffalo, lemon pepper, or even honey butter if you don't want quite so much heat. We recommend a sandwich, most of which are stacked high with other flavorful ingredients to complement the hot chicken itself.
Fuku
If you're looking for arguably the trendiest place to eat hot chicken, you have to head to one of Fuku's many locations, most of which are centered in event spaces. This chain comes from acclaimed restaurateur David Chang, who once served his iconic hot chicken sandwiches off-menu at Momofuku, his famous higher-end dining chain. But eventually, the hot chicken sandwiches became so popular on their own that the team behind Momofuku started a separate chain, Fuku, in 2015. By 2020, the chain's spicy chicken sandwich was said to rival Popeyes'.
The signature sandwich at Fuku, called the O.G., is brined in habaneros for a bold, spicy flavor that pairs perfectly with the simple additions of mayo and pickles. It's all served on a rich potato roll for a simple but deeply delicious chicken sandwich experience that's a step up from your average chicken joint. Other options include the Sweet and Spicy, which is served with daikon chips, and the Knockout, adorned with a spicy slaw, pickle, and miso scallion ranch dressing. There's also a chicken burger, chicken tenders, and party fries, all of which we strongly recommend as well. Be sure to try the chain's signature sauces too if you're looking for an extra touch of flavor.
Prince's Hot Chicken
You can try Nashville-style hot chicken at a ton of different chains around the country, but if you want to taste the original, you have to head to Prince's Hot Chicken, which has a history spanning almost 100 years. Legend has it that founder Thornton Prince's partner realized that he was cheating on her and therefore made him a chicken sandwich that was adorned with a slew of peppers and spices that made it ultra fiery as a punishment. It turns out that Prince actually liked her hot chicken, though, and in turn perfected the recipe and opened his own restaurant. Now, more than a century later, patrons are still visiting the restaurant's locations in Tennessee and South Carolina.
The chicken options here are pretty straightforward — you can either choose from a variety of bone-in chicken selections or a chicken sandwich. The Southern-style side dishes, including potato salad, baked beans, and coleslaw, are must-try accompaniments to the main course. That's part of the reason we consider it one of the best places to eat Nashville-style hot chicken in the country, and as the O.G. hot chicken joint, it absolutely had to make the list.
Byrd's Hot Chicken
California can do hot chicken, too, and Byrd's Hot Chicken, which got its start in Anaheim, is proof. You can also get a taste of this chain's hot chicken outside of the state, though, as there are locations spread across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida. A lot of chicken chains are halal, but Byrd's Hot Chicken specifically prides itself on its halal offerings, with staff trained to ensure that all the food complies with halal standards. The restaurant gets lots of positive reviews, with some claiming that it offers among the best chicken sandwiches.
The chicken sando, which is available in four different spice levels, is a go-to for first-timers. This Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich is the chain's main hot chicken offering, but the chicken tenders and fries, which come with your choice of different sauces (some of them spicy), are another way to get a sense of what this hot chicken chain has to offer. Some, though, claim that the chicken tenders are a better deal if you want to get more bang for your buck.
Methodology
We chose these picks based on online reviews and personal experience, with a focus on quality ingredients, bold flavors, and superior chicken breading texture. These chains are all in several cities and/or states, meaning that they're not super-small, hyper-local chains.
Lastly, all of these chains focus on hot chicken specifically — it's not just a small part of their menus. Each one of these hot chicken joints consistently delivers quality, crispy, and spicy chicken in sandwich form and beyond.