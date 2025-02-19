The 12 Best Places To Find Nashville Hot Chicken Across The US

Nashville hot chicken originated, of course, in Nashville, Tennessee. Although it's still considered the hotbed of hot chicken, you don't have to be in Music City to feast upon these superbly saucy birds. A spicy chicken preparation that can feature a wing, thigh, breast, or leg, Nashville hot chicken is classically served with bread and paired with pickle slices. However, whether you're making Nashville-style hot chicken from scratch or having it in a restaurant, online recipes and chefs' interpretations have broadened over time.

Today, cooking methods vary, including pan-fried, pressure-fried, or deep-fried. Other alterations involve seasoning, spice, and pepper combinations, how much is used, and when it's applied (before breading or after). Recipes and techniques aside, hot chicken is a unique dish that should deliver a common denominator of being tasty, crispy, tender ... oh, and did we mention hot? For some, a dab of heat will do them, but for others, the hotter, the better.

We've scoured the internet, starting with the origins of Nashville hot chicken and then traveling across the U.S. to find the best places to eat hot chicken — by way of Google reviews, Yelp rankings, and researching just about as many online hot chicken articles as a chicken has feathers. So, grab some wet naps, and let's get started.

