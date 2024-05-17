15 Best Halal Restaurants In NYC

In the multicultural metropolis of New York City, cuisine from across the globe is found en masse. Among the plethora of international eats is halal food. Halal — meaning "permissible" in Arabic — is any food or drink deemed acceptable for consumption under Islamic law, which includes the absence of alcohol, pork, and specific cuts of steak. Halal food is typically associated with the Middle East and North Africa — areas that feature several Muslim-majority countries — but food from any part of the globe can qualify as halal if it meets specific qualifications.

For many non-Muslim New Yorkers, the word "halal" has come to be synonymous with delicious food, especially concerning the famous New York halal carts. At these iconic establishments, delicious dishes are prepared streetside and devoured with gusto by both tourists and locals, regardless of their adherence to Islamic law. But halal food stretches eons outside of humble curbside fare. In this list, I'll disclose some of my personal favorite halal establishments in the city, along with eateries that have solidified their place as New York institutions over the years. At these restaurants, people come together to celebrate culture and cuisine in the most dynamic and diverse city in the nation.