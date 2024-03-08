When It Comes To Halal Steak, What Is Considered A 'Forbidden' Cut?

Non-Muslim folks may occasionally wonder what it means when restaurants declare themselves as halal certified (such as the ones we recommend in Los Angeles) or when packaged food comes with a credential on their labels. Halal, which means "lawful" in Arabic, describes foods that have been procured, processed, and traded in accordance with Islamic doctrine.

Halal requirements apply to both meat and non-meat food items but the former is subject to more stringent conditions. This is due to the Islamic belief that animals, especially livestock, are living creatures that are gifts from Allah and must be treated with compassion even when they are being slaughtered for food. Farm animals that have been allowed to graze as well as fish, seafood, and chickens are halal. Pigs, however, are the exception, with the Quran explicitly prohibiting the consumption of "the flesh of swine." Pork by-products are also decreed as haram, which means "forbidden under Islamic law."

In terms of cuts of meat, some food sites claim the hindquarters as haram, although there's no Quran passage that mentions specific animal parts as such; in fact, there are halal-certified meat companies that sell sirloin and round steaks. However, hindquarters are non-kosher, meaning they're forbidden under Judaism. Since Islam and Judaism base their respective dietary laws and codes of conduct on their respective religious scriptures, some people might have conflated the non-kosher status of hindquarters with haram food. The fact that both religions prohibit pork consumption is also a possible contributing factor to the confusion.