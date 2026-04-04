How Many Restaurants Does Guy Fieri Actually Own?

As one of America's most unbridled, freewheeling, and wildly popular celebrity chefs, it would be futile to guess what type of serious restaurant would bear Guy Fieri's name. That's especially true when realizing that Fieri actually has 17 distinct dining brands, and his restaurant world is as varied and unpredictable as his fiery-Fieri personality.

Viewed together as a whole, the "Eat at Guy's" collection encompasses everything from casino restaurants to cruise-ship counters and airport spots, plus venues including a smokehouse, chophouse, family entertainment center, fast-casual chicken chain, Latin street food, burger and taco joints, and even a delivery-only concept with 170-plus locations in 34 states. Apart from those delivery stores, his empire includes at least 90 more eating establishments between the 17 brands, most located within the United States.

What connects all these places is obviously Fieri himself, but also his signature style and targeted themes well-loved by countless legions of fans: Bold comfort food, feel-good energy, and menus loaded with burgers, barbecue, Tex-Mex, wings, sandwiches, and feisty-fun cocktails. I, for one, say sign me up for all of them, even it takes a string of road trips crisscrossing the entire country. Here's a snapshot of each dining brand and what to expect when entering into Fieri's flaming-hot culinary universe.