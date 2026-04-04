How Many Restaurants Does Guy Fieri Actually Own?
As one of America's most unbridled, freewheeling, and wildly popular celebrity chefs, it would be futile to guess what type of serious restaurant would bear Guy Fieri's name. That's especially true when realizing that Fieri actually has 17 distinct dining brands, and his restaurant world is as varied and unpredictable as his fiery-Fieri personality.
Viewed together as a whole, the "Eat at Guy's" collection encompasses everything from casino restaurants to cruise-ship counters and airport spots, plus venues including a smokehouse, chophouse, family entertainment center, fast-casual chicken chain, Latin street food, burger and taco joints, and even a delivery-only concept with 170-plus locations in 34 states. Apart from those delivery stores, his empire includes at least 90 more eating establishments between the 17 brands, most located within the United States.
What connects all these places is obviously Fieri himself, but also his signature style and targeted themes well-loved by countless legions of fans: Bold comfort food, feel-good energy, and menus loaded with burgers, barbecue, Tex-Mex, wings, sandwiches, and feisty-fun cocktails. I, for one, say sign me up for all of them, even it takes a string of road trips crisscrossing the entire country. Here's a snapshot of each dining brand and what to expect when entering into Fieri's flaming-hot culinary universe.
Fieri's kitchens, cocinas, dive bars, lounges, and chicken empires
The most prominent umbrella brand is Guy Fieri's American Kitchen & Bar, a casual dining concept built around burgers, barbecue, comfort dishes, beer, Fieri's own wine brand, and handcrafted cocktails identified as "Off da Hook." Versions of it crop up in stadiums, casinos, airports, and entertainment districts across the United States, including Las Vegas, Foxwoods, the Poconos, Burbank, Branson, Pittsburgh, Washington, Phoenix, Boston, and Cherokee, with international outposts in Cancun and Dubai.
Flavortown Kitchen sings it own tune, one that's catchy enough to warrant 170 locations in dozens of U.S. states. That's even without sit-down dining, as it's the delivery-only restaurant, not a dining room. It dishes out menu items such as Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings and a Mac N Cheese Burger. Its counterpart, Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, swings to the other extreme: A 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center with a 300-plus-seat restaurant, duckpin bowling, arcade games, and tiki bar. Veering into Latin American and Mexican fare, there's the Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina, a full-service Latin street food restaurant in Boston showcasing more than 100 tequilas, plus Guy Fieri's Dive Bar & Taco Joint and the laidback Burro Borracho, aka the Drunk Donkey.
Chicken Guy! ventures into fast-casual chicken, centered on hand-pounced chicken tenders brined in buttermilk and pickle juice. It struts the cluck in places such as Disney Springs, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Alabama, Texas, and more. For our exclusive celebrity chicken tip, check out Fieri's genius hack for juicy, flavorful chicken wings. Several other brands keep tight focus in niche markets, including Guy's Burger Joint operating onboard Carnival Cruise ships and other public spots. Guy Fieri's Highball Lounge maintains a solid presence in the bar-and-bite genre at Hollywood Burbank and Puerto Vallarta airports.
More in Guy Fieri's rompin-stompin roundup of restaurants
Next up in the celebrity chef's empire is Guy Fieri's Chophouse, a traditional steakhouse with a nod to New Jersey and Atlantic City culture. It overlooks the famous boardwalk and features several Fieri signature dishes, including a java rubbed ribeye chop. Switching to barbecue, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse gives the glory to Guy's championship BBQ team, cheekily called the Motley Que. Recipes target regional specialties in Kentucky and Virginia, alongside handcrafted cocktails and signature barbecue sauces. Barbecue hits the high seas in Guy's Pig & Anchor, an onboard smokehouse on Carnival ships serving some Q specialties like smoked andouille sausage and Guy's renowned Blue Ribbon Chicken.
Then there's a handful of smaller, specialized brands, including Guy Fieri's Pizza Parlor doling out artisanal pies with house-made dough and sauce, and Guy Fieri's Taco Joint at Texas Live! in Arlington. It's a fast-casual Tex-Mex spot for scratch-made tacos, guacamole, salsa, Mexican beer, and margaritas. Guy's Sammich Joint zeroes in on hot and cold deli-style sandwiches, burgers, and salads, with locations in Atlantic City, Burbank Airport, and Cancun International Airport.
And finally, worth a mention is Goldbelly Products, a mail-order extension instead of a restaurant, which offers anomalies such as Fieri's Trash Can Nachos, Guy's signature sauces, and more. Whatever you think of the trailblazing star of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," he's unquestionably a force of food nature, feeding his worldwide fans with high-energy entertainment, low-stress menus, and a whole lot of fun. Dig deeper into what makes this chef tick with these 13 Guy Fieri cooking tips to live by and 13 hole-in-the-wall spots from "Diner's, Drive-ins, and Dives."