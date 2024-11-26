13 Guy Fieri Cooking Tips To Live By

Guy Fieri is full of cooking tips. One that he stands by is not pressing down on your burgers during the cooking process.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Fieri explained when to and when not to smash a burger. "If you're going to smash it, as soon as it hits the griddle, smash it. Otherwise, quit messing with it." So, you shouldn't be pressing down on the meat during the cooking process itself — even to check to see how done it is. Fieri told us, "As soon as you see a little bit of the juice float to the top of the burger, flip it. Do the same thing on the other side. Call it a day. We're not pressing on it."

Fieri explained that leaving your burgers alone and avoiding smashing them while cooking is all about making your burgers more flavorful. He explained, "Every time you touch that burger and you hear 'chh,' that's Elvis leaving the building. That's flavor leaving the plate. Because all you're doing is pressing on it and losing the moisture, losing the juice." So, if you've been pressing all the flavor out of your burgers, it's time to learn to leave them alone and let them marinate in their own juices. Your mouth will thank you for it.