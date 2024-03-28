The One Thing You Shouldn't Do When Cooking Burgers, According To Guy Fieri - Exclusive
If there are a million ways to cook a burger, then there are a million and one ways to mess it up. In fact, though burgers are near-universally loved for their ability to satisfy and delight, a bad one can quickly upset any dining experience or, at the least, sour the mood of a hungry person. Fortunately, this is one food that evokes a profoundly extensive array of opinions and advice, meaning whatever common burger mistakes you're making, there is someone out there who has the guidance to help you fix it.
Guy Fieri is one such person. Throughout his career as a chef and television personality, Fieri has combed the American foodscape for the best burgers in the country and cooked up his fair share in the process. As the mayor of the very fictional but all-too-real Flavortown, Fieri understands what top cooks do to get their patties right and what you shouldn't do when cooking burgers.
During an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Guy Fieri told us the big thing you shouldn't do with a burger is disturb it while it's cooking. "As soon as you see a little bit of the juice float to the top of the burger, flip it," said Fieri. "Call it a day. We're not pressing on it ... flip, flip, flip, flip? No, that's not what we're looking for. Hot and fast, baby."
You shouldn't mess with a cooking burger
According to Fieri, you should consider that "every time you touch that burger and you hear 'chh' ... That's flavor leaving the plate." In other words, when you press your burger, you are expelling juices from the meat out onto the hot pan or grill.
Burgers, especially those cooked over high heat, should have a high surface temperature. This results in the myofibril fibers being tensely squeezed and releasing more juices and moisture from the protein. Pressing down on the burger causes a rapid release of these juices. It may sound good as they steam the outside of the patty for a (very) brief moment, but in reality, they are being cooked off and leaving your burger drier than it was before, which is why you also shouldn't flip your burger too often.
There are various and competitive schools of advice on how much is too much when it comes to flipping burgers. Still, regardless of whether you're a one-flipper or someone who likes to ensure that the heat hits each side, it's generally bad practice to move your burger too often. Like pressing your burger, constant flipping can result in a loss of crucial moisture, leaving your patty with little juice to soak up as it rests.