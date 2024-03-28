The One Thing You Shouldn't Do When Cooking Burgers, According To Guy Fieri - Exclusive

If there are a million ways to cook a burger, then there are a million and one ways to mess it up. In fact, though burgers are near-universally loved for their ability to satisfy and delight, a bad one can quickly upset any dining experience or, at the least, sour the mood of a hungry person. Fortunately, this is one food that evokes a profoundly extensive array of opinions and advice, meaning whatever common burger mistakes you're making, there is someone out there who has the guidance to help you fix it.

Guy Fieri is one such person. Throughout his career as a chef and television personality, Fieri has combed the American foodscape for the best burgers in the country and cooked up his fair share in the process. As the mayor of the very fictional but all-too-real Flavortown, Fieri understands what top cooks do to get their patties right and what you shouldn't do when cooking burgers.

During an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Guy Fieri told us the big thing you shouldn't do with a burger is disturb it while it's cooking. "As soon as you see a little bit of the juice float to the top of the burger, flip it," said Fieri. "Call it a day. We're not pressing on it ... flip, flip, flip, flip? No, that's not what we're looking for. Hot and fast, baby."