This Is How Guy Fieri Recommends Cooking Wings At Home - Exclusive

To many cooks, chicken wings are a humble food. But ask celebrity food personality Guy Fieri about them, and you'll get a different perspective. The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host has been around the proverbial chicken wing block, and he prefers to look at a plain wing as a potential canvas for all of the great flavors a cook can divine.

Recently, Tasting Table caught up with Fieri for an exclusive interview, where — among other things — we plied the chef about his recommended way to cook wings at home. According to the Mayor of Flavortown, one of the biggest mistakes people make with wings is not cooking them enough. Another one is choosing the wrong appliance: Rather than dunking them in a deep fry or using the ever-popular air fryer to make your wings at home, Fieri tells us that you should bake them.

"So, here's what you do," he says. "You take your chicken wing and season it liberally ... put it on parchment paper or on a sheet tray ... If it's going to be your only cook, then bake it at 375 [degrees Fahrenheit]." Fieri says to keep an eye out for "a nice little crust," and only after the wing has cooked through should you add sauces. One other thing he says to keep an eye on? Make sure the fat underneath the skin is rendered.