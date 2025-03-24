Guy Fieri Tell Us His Genius Hack For Juicy, Flavorful Chicken Wings - Exclusive

Whether you know him as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" or simply the Mayor of Flavortown, Food Network star Guy Fieri is one of the most influential tastemakers of our time. The platinum-haired North California-native has an infectious passion for finding the most flavorful foods around, all while developing his own delicious creations. When he's not rocking the house at Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse (part of the entertainment for Stagecoach Music Festival) or filming new episodes of "Guy's Grocery Games," chef Fieri is hard at work sharing the gospel of Flavortown with several eponymous eateries across the nation. As I can attest, once you've experienced the Garbage Can Nachos at his Las Vegas outpost, Flavortown Sports Kitchen, your tastebuds may never be the same.

This year, the chef's been busier than ever with his culinary endeavors, unveiling a brand new selection of Guy Fieri's Flavortown products for fans to enjoy at home. Fieri's Flavortown collection began with cult-favorites like Donkey Sauce, Guy's famous garlic-infused recipe that jazzes up just about anything it touches. The latest additions to the family include new Flavortown wing sauces, rubs, seasonings, and BBQ condiments, hand-selected by Fieri to deliver maximum results.

"I've been all over the world of wings and there are a lot of great flavors out there, the best of which I think we put into this lineup," Fieri told us recently. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Guy Fieri gave more details about the all-new Flavortown launch — plus, he even shared a his tip for making chicken wings even better.