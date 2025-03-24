Guy Fieri Tell Us His Genius Hack For Juicy, Flavorful Chicken Wings - Exclusive
Whether you know him as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" or simply the Mayor of Flavortown, Food Network star Guy Fieri is one of the most influential tastemakers of our time. The platinum-haired North California-native has an infectious passion for finding the most flavorful foods around, all while developing his own delicious creations. When he's not rocking the house at Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse (part of the entertainment for Stagecoach Music Festival) or filming new episodes of "Guy's Grocery Games," chef Fieri is hard at work sharing the gospel of Flavortown with several eponymous eateries across the nation. As I can attest, once you've experienced the Garbage Can Nachos at his Las Vegas outpost, Flavortown Sports Kitchen, your tastebuds may never be the same.
This year, the chef's been busier than ever with his culinary endeavors, unveiling a brand new selection of Guy Fieri's Flavortown products for fans to enjoy at home. Fieri's Flavortown collection began with cult-favorites like Donkey Sauce, Guy's famous garlic-infused recipe that jazzes up just about anything it touches. The latest additions to the family include new Flavortown wing sauces, rubs, seasonings, and BBQ condiments, hand-selected by Fieri to deliver maximum results.
"I've been all over the world of wings and there are a lot of great flavors out there, the best of which I think we put into this lineup," Fieri told us recently. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Guy Fieri gave more details about the all-new Flavortown launch — plus, he even shared a his tip for making chicken wings even better.
For the best chicken wings, Guy Fieri says to use a brine
In the past, Guy Fieri's given Tasting Table his number one rule for cooking wings at home — a simple approach he still promotes today. "My first and most important tip on making (or ordering) good wings: Keep 'em crispy," said Fieri. "Nobody wants un-rendered gelatinous chicken skin to chew on." Even if they did, you probably wouldn't want to invite them to the cookout.
Once you've mastered the art of frying chicken wings, Guy's got you covered with a little-known trick for perfectly prepped poultry. "Here's a new one and something I've done at some of my restaurants where we've called 'em pickle back wings. Whenever possible, I think you should brine your chicken."
Brining your bird is most assuredly a first-class ticket to Flavortown, but Guy Fieri isn't content to stop there. "Here's where you get funky ... pour in some pickle juice with your brine. The pickle juice serves a dual purpose of adding a subtle flavor and tenderizes the meat as well," Fieri told Tasting Table. "Throw on a dill rub or seasoning and serve with a shot of [Jack Daniel's] Old No. 7 ... you can't go wrong."
To complete the experience, Guy Fieri's fond of one drink pairing in particular: "A refreshing margarita with Santo Tequila." Beyond chicken, Guy Fieri said there are countless ways to incorporate his new Flavortown Wing Sauces in the kitchen. "If sauce tastes good on a wing, it probably rocks on a chicken thigh as well. Don't be handcuffed by labels. Try them on cauliflower or Brussels sprouts!"
Getting to Flavortown has never been easier
Building the latest Flavortown collection took years of development, a task Guy Fieri didn't take lightly. "I look to all sorts of places and people for inspiration, including my home spice rack that's probably got over 100 different items from all over the world," Fieri told Tasting Table.
From there, the Food Network star did ample amounts of field research. "Of course, I've got my personal go-to's that I do over and over at home, but I also look to see what people are liking at my restaurants, what the fans ask for, and I'm always learning what my chef buddies are doing as well." Wondering what sort of culinary adventures Guy and friends get into? He was eager to share. "Here's a pro tip. Go online and find my collab with my buddy Kane Brown ... Flavortown Tennessee BBQ," said Fieri.
When it comes to the new Flavortown Wing Sauces, Fieri cites the OG Buffalo and Sizzling Asian as his top picks. Still, he's especially proud of the Ultimate Steak Butter Seasoning, a shortcut for one of his favorite recipes.
"Take cowboy butter," said Fieri. "Killer flavor profile, and people are discovering it online, but maybe don't have the interest in actually making it. Well, our Ultimate Steak Butter Seasoning gets you that same experience but a lot faster and easier!" To round out dinner with a quick side dish, he suggests roasted vegetables with a trio of Flavortown sauces for dipping. With these Guy Fieri cooking tips directly from the source, you'll be well on your way to Flavortown.
Ready to try the latest releases from Guy Fieri? Find his new Flavortown sauces and rubs at your local grocery store, or shop the collection online at FlavortownSauces.com.