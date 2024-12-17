The Only Grocery Chain That Sells Guy Fieri's Frozen Flavortown Frozen Meals

Frozen TV dinners were once considered relics of the 1960s and '70s, the era when they were most popular. By the 1990s, healthy diet trends, along with the diminishing returns on frozen meals, had made consumers reconsider how dinner was served. However, a pandemic-fueled need for dietary convenience has renewed interest in frozen foods, with Flavortown being a by-product of that recent boom.

Advertisement

We can't vouch for the nutritional value of Guy Fieri's frozen eats, each of which features between 24 and 36 grams of total fat per serving. Considering your fat intake shouldn't exceed 20% to 35% of daily calories, or about 44 to 78 grams, this might not be the healthiest meal of choice. Nevertheless, Fieri's microwavable meals carry mostly favorable reviews on the Walmart website. The Cheesy Lasagna with Pepperoni meal is one of the most beloved of the bunch, with an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. People like this Flavortown signature because it not only delivers on taste but also has a texture that doesn't feel like the typical soggy mess you'd expect with a frozen lasagna. Fieri's Flavortown Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese, Bacon Macaroni & Cheese Dumplings, and Chicken Parmesan Poppables are also clear fan-favorites.

Advertisement

If you're looking for a microwavable meal you could eat off a flip-flop, your best (and only) bet is to head to the frozen aisle at the nearest Walmart. Who knows? You might just stumble upon a custom-signed box of diner, drive-in, and dine-worthy flavors, as Fieri has been known to clandestinely pop into Walmart to scribble his signature on Flavortown merchandise.