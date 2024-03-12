6 Celebrity Chef Frozen Meal Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing better than a home-cooked meal. But on a busy weeknight, it's tough to find that extra hour to whip up some fantastic pasta or meatloaf, let alone beef Wellington or fried chicken. Thankfully a trip down the frozen food aisle reveals a plethora of quick and easy frozen dinner options from pizza to pot pie, and all of them can go from the microwave to the table in a matter of minutes.

While we've all heard of classic brands like Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine, those aren't your only options. It turns out that plenty of celebrity chefs have gotten in on the frozen food action, as well. While Rick Bayless has had his Frontera line since the late '90s, other chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Andrew Zimmern have only recently joined the frozen food ranks. But each of the chefs' meals represents the chef and their cooking style which means you no longer need to take a trip to their restaurant to try their food. Now you only have to go as far as your favorite grocery store.

As with all things though, sometimes fresh is better than frozen, and the same can be said with these meals. Some tasted like I'd ordered it directly from the chef, while others left me so cold I wondered if the chef was involved, or simply put their name on the box. Read on to see which celebrity deserves to come home with you and which should remain on ice.