8 Fast Food Chains Serving The Highest-Quality Chicken

Somewhere along the line, we stopped viewing fast food chains as places that serve quality meat. The affordable prices, continual deals and combos, and revolving door of new menu items started taking precedence over where the food was actually sourced. The bar eventually dropped so low that we not only stopped expecting quality meat from fast food chains, but we also now happily stuff pre-frozen patties and tenders into our mouths. Can pre-frozen meat be just as delicious? Arguably so, but health-wise, it's a different story altogether.

Enter fast casual chains like Shake Shack and Dave's Hot Chicken, which started popping up in the 2000s — the distinction being that they offer more seating and fresher, cooked-to-order food. Funny enough, that describes how fast food restaurants used to be in their heyday. With the emergence of more and more fast-casual-style chains, combined with people's growing interest in food transparency and nutrition, meat quality is back to being an important topic.

Quality chicken is especially important considering the ongoing bird flu (Avian influenza) epidemic, which has affected millions of birds, and the backlash against factory-farming conditions, where chickens are fed hormones, antibiotics, steroids, and preservatives. In response, fast food and fast casual chains alike are making transparency a point by revealing suppliers, farming conditions, sustainable practices, and also food preparation methods. To help you find the fast food chains serving high-quality chicken, and avoid the pre-frozen pitfalls, I dove into official websites, press releases, Reddit discussions, and chicken suppliers.