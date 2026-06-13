The Southern Chicken Chain So Good, It's Known As The 'Filet Mignon Of Chicken'

There are a few facts that foodies know about Southerners. One, the sweet tea is just better down there — plain and simple. Two, seasonings are aplenty, whether that's on seafood boils or grilled meats. Three, you'll find fried chicken at just about every grocery store and fast food restaurant, but the best fried chicken comes from unexpected places. Take Huey Magoo's, for example, the Southern chicken chain dubs itself as serving "the filet mignon of chicken," and many customers seem to agree.

"It's all about the tenders," said this Redditor about Huey Magoo's before continuing, "I've never had a bad or so-so meal there ... I always walk away satisfied (and wishing I'd gotten one more tender)." Huey Magoo's may be on the smaller side when it comes to well-known chicken chains, but its fans are diehard, and the restaurant could easily make it onto our next list of chain restaurants with the best chicken tenders. "Their grilled tenders are by far the best grilled chicken available at a fast food place," said one Reddit user. Another customer on this Instagram post agreed that they "loovveee Huey Magoo's," crediting the filet mignon-tasting chicken to the fact that the chain "seasons[s] the hell out of their food" — a sentiment echoed by other customers online.