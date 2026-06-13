The Southern Chicken Chain So Good, It's Known As The 'Filet Mignon Of Chicken'
There are a few facts that foodies know about Southerners. One, the sweet tea is just better down there — plain and simple. Two, seasonings are aplenty, whether that's on seafood boils or grilled meats. Three, you'll find fried chicken at just about every grocery store and fast food restaurant, but the best fried chicken comes from unexpected places. Take Huey Magoo's, for example, the Southern chicken chain dubs itself as serving "the filet mignon of chicken," and many customers seem to agree.
"It's all about the tenders," said this Redditor about Huey Magoo's before continuing, "I've never had a bad or so-so meal there ... I always walk away satisfied (and wishing I'd gotten one more tender)." Huey Magoo's may be on the smaller side when it comes to well-known chicken chains, but its fans are diehard, and the restaurant could easily make it onto our next list of chain restaurants with the best chicken tenders. "Their grilled tenders are by far the best grilled chicken available at a fast food place," said one Reddit user. Another customer on this Instagram post agreed that they "loovveee Huey Magoo's," crediting the filet mignon-tasting chicken to the fact that the chain "seasons[s] the hell out of their food" — a sentiment echoed by other customers online.
Diving into Huey Magoo's filet-like flavors
Huey Magoo's was founded in the early 2000s in Orlando, Florida, and serves a primarily poultry-based menu. Among meals of grilled or hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken tender bites, the chain also serves sandwiches, wraps, and salads. Huey Magoo's is one of a select few fast food chains that use 100% real chicken, using the most tender 3% of the chicken known as the tenderloin. Beyond a pride in meat quality, Huey Magoo's also marinates its tenders for 24 hours in a mixture of spices designed to bring out that succulent and mouthwatering, filet mignon-like flavor.
Many customers, including this Redditor, appreciate "the flavor of the chicken breading/coating," but others can only dream about the chain, as it's mainly located in the South. You'll find Huey Magoo's locations in 12 states at present, but the chain is continuously expanding into new areas, much like how Buc-Ee's is expanding into at least six more states. "I'm pretty sure I'm the reason they can afford to expand — I've spent nearly $2500 there since 2007," joked this enthusiastic Reddit user, while comments on the chain's social media regularly show users begging for the filet mignon of chicken to finally make an appearance in their state.