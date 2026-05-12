Buc-Ee's Is Expanding Into At Least 6 More States — Here's Where
Big news for Buc-ee's fans: The convenience superstore is expanding into six (or is it seven?) new states over the next two years. The Texas-based (and Texas-sized) travel center opened its first convenience store in 1982. By 2024, the unassuming Texas gas station had become a sensation and expanded to several states, primarily across the Southeast.
By 2028, Fox Business reports that Buc-ee's will bring its reputation for the cleanest bathrooms and freshest gas station food to Arizona, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Kansas, and North Carolina. However, Fox 26 Houston reported that Ohio is also being added to the Buc-ee's locations list. Buc-ee's official Instagram account celebrated the grand opening of its first Ohio location in Huber Heights on April 6, 2026, so the confusion is likely just due to timing. Still, we can't help but wonder if the nod to the 6-7 meme isn't an intentional ruse from the fun-loving Buc-ee's brand.
On a road trip, seeing the Buc-ee's friendly beaver logo above the tree line is a welcome sight. Buc-ee's diehards see it as a pit stop that's just as much a part of their journey as the final destination. This new expansion will make it that much easier to find a pristine rest stop to stretch your legs and grab a bite. Buc-ee's is known for its fresh foods and packaged snacks, including some of the most popular brisket in Texas, to-die-for banana pudding, and its iconic Beaver Nuggets (corn puffs coated in caramel).
The pros and cons of having a Buc-ee's near you
Each new Buc-ee's store boasts a wealth of opportunity for the local community as well as visitors Every travel center brings more than 200 full-time jobs starting at well-above minimum wage and offering full benefits, three weeks of PTO, and a 6% 401K matching (hiring so many employees for every store is one reason why Buc-Ee's has some of the cleanest bathrooms in America). Buc-ee's can also be counted on to drive potential customers to small towns they might have otherwise skipped right over, boosting local economies along U.S. highways and interstates.
But the travel center chain isn't without its controversy. As of March 2026, the Better Business Bureau gave 28 Buc-ee's stores an "F" rating, citing unresolved customer service complaints. People reported that the BBB listed individual complaints as well as patterns of customer service failures, particularly in responding to customer complaints, even those sent through Buc-ee's website. And for local communities, it's questionable whether the burden of subsidizing the chain with municipal incentives to lure it to town is a worthwhile community investment. The added traffic alone can strain small towns.
Regardless of where you fall on the debate, America loves Buc-ee's. If you spot one of the locations, new or old, on your road trip this summer, avoid these mistakes newcomers make at Buc-ee's and see what all the fuss is about.