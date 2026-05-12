Buc-Ee's Is Expanding Into At Least 6 More States — Here's Where

Big news for Buc-ee's fans: The convenience superstore is expanding into six (or is it seven?) new states over the next two years. The Texas-based (and Texas-sized) travel center opened its first convenience store in 1982. By 2024, the unassuming Texas gas station had become a sensation and expanded to several states, primarily across the Southeast.

By 2028, Fox Business reports that Buc-ee's will bring its reputation for the cleanest bathrooms and freshest gas station food to Arizona, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Kansas, and North Carolina. However, Fox 26 Houston reported that Ohio is also being added to the Buc-ee's locations list. Buc-ee's official Instagram account celebrated the grand opening of its first Ohio location in Huber Heights on April 6, 2026, so the confusion is likely just due to timing. Still, we can't help but wonder if the nod to the 6-7 meme isn't an intentional ruse from the fun-loving Buc-ee's brand.

On a road trip, seeing the Buc-ee's friendly beaver logo above the tree line is a welcome sight. Buc-ee's diehards see it as a pit stop that's just as much a part of their journey as the final destination. This new expansion will make it that much easier to find a pristine rest stop to stretch your legs and grab a bite. Buc-ee's is known for its fresh foods and packaged snacks, including some of the most popular brisket in Texas, to-die-for banana pudding, and its iconic Beaver Nuggets (corn puffs coated in caramel).