5 Mistakes Everyone Makes At Buc-Ee's

We could say that Buc-ee's has a cult following, but it honestly feels more like a fandom on the level of Swifties and Little Monsters. The brand was born in Jackson, Texas, in 1982, and has since continued to spread across the country — with plans to pop up in seven more states by the end of 2027. So, if you haven't experienced Buc-ee's yet, just wait. This gas station — if it can even be called that — is spoken of with joy and excitement for a reason, especially by newcomers.

Visitors tout the variety of quality snacks, pastries, barbecue, and all the other goodies. Another point of pride is that the store has the cleanest restrooms in America and holds multiple world records, including "world's largest convenience store." Buc-ee's is no mere pit stop on the side of the road. It's an experience — one that regulars would like you to take seriously.

While there aren't many strict rules at Buc-ee's, there is some etiquette you should be aware of and blunders to avoid. There are also tips and tricks that only regulars know that you should too in order to have the best and get the most out of your edible Buc-ee's adventure. So, we are here to help with some common mistakes (especially for newcomers) that you should avoid both inside and outside concerning your grub of choice.