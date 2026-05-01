5 Mistakes Everyone Makes At Buc-Ee's
We could say that Buc-ee's has a cult following, but it honestly feels more like a fandom on the level of Swifties and Little Monsters. The brand was born in Jackson, Texas, in 1982, and has since continued to spread across the country — with plans to pop up in seven more states by the end of 2027. So, if you haven't experienced Buc-ee's yet, just wait. This gas station — if it can even be called that — is spoken of with joy and excitement for a reason, especially by newcomers.
Visitors tout the variety of quality snacks, pastries, barbecue, and all the other goodies. Another point of pride is that the store has the cleanest restrooms in America and holds multiple world records, including "world's largest convenience store." Buc-ee's is no mere pit stop on the side of the road. It's an experience — one that regulars would like you to take seriously.
While there aren't many strict rules at Buc-ee's, there is some etiquette you should be aware of and blunders to avoid. There are also tips and tricks that only regulars know that you should too in order to have the best and get the most out of your edible Buc-ee's adventure. So, we are here to help with some common mistakes (especially for newcomers) that you should avoid both inside and outside concerning your grub of choice.
Don't park at the pump while you gather or eat your snacks
If you need to get gas while you're at Buc-ee's, it's best to do that first and then move along to a proper parking spot. Venturing inside the store is going to take some time, and you are most likely going to be grabbing a bite or two of Buc-ee's most popular snacks while browsing. Sadly, Buc-ee's does not offer tables where you can enjoy those munchables.
Still, regulars get very put off if you sit at the pump while you shop for your goodies or nosh. It's a common issue and one to avoid. "You should only leave your car parked at a pump if you are going inside specifically to pay for the gas," one regular noted plain and simple on Reddit. "Otherwise, move to a parking spot." It's not a ridiculous request, but a common courtesy that Buc-ee's patrons want you to observe.
On Facebook, one Buc-ee's regular mentioned they had a proper parking spot up front, but when they came out of the store with all their "awesome loot," they felt obliged to let someone else enjoy the space. "I moved my car to the very back edge of the lot," the user explained. "It was very amusing that there were tons of vehicles parked with people enjoying their Buc-ee's lunch! So that's where people eat those brisket sandwiches!" So, scope out a spot to eat with other friendly "Buc-eeneer's" before you go in.
Don't settle for the packaged brisket sandwiches; wait for the fresh
Buc-ee's is well known for its barbecue, especially its famous brisket. That brisket is competitively ranked as number two worldwide, and the brisket sandwich — created and overseen by pitmaster Randy Pauly — is the company's best-selling item. Pauly even goes to new stores to help train employees. "We do a lot of training, a lot of hands-on," he told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. "We train a lot of the trainers, so they have all the skills, to execute, to make (the brisket)." According to regulars, that brisket sammie is best tasted when placed fresh on the bread.
While there will most likely be a pre-wrapped brisket sandwich waiting for you when you approach the barbecue station, regulars recommend nabbing it as soon as it's been sliced. One way to do this is by ordering it fresh at the counter, not the hot box. Alternatively, you can wait for an announcement over the loudspeaker that fresh brisket is available. Possibly the best way is to just buy it by the pound, which reportedly comes with a container of sauce. This way, you can make fresh sandwiches at home, and the bread won't have a chance to get soggy.
Don't forget to grab some beaver nuggets
Beaver Nuggets are an iconic signature Buc-ee's snack. The puffed corn seems simple enough. But that simple idea didn't make Kellogg's Corn Pops any less tasty, and it doesn't stop beaver nuggets either. Skipping out on this popular poppable has been called a "rookie move" by veteran shoppers. Buc-ee's aficionados feel there is something almost magical about those tempting, puffy morsels that keep them coming back for more. There's a reason they're so popular with veterans and newcomers alike.
According to fans, the snacks are an absolute must for Buc-ee's first-timers. And they come in a variety of flavors to pick from, like Sea Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Sweet, Bold-n-Sorta Spicy, White Cheddar, White Cheddar Habanero, or the original caramel — we prefer the classic. Even better, as one fan announced on Facebook, you can also purchase them in bulk: "They sell beaver nuggets by the box!!! 12/box." Fans are nuts about these nuggets, and whether you live three minutes away or three hours from your nearest Buc-ee's, it's never a bad idea to stock up.
Don't try to get a free refill
Buc-ee's has an almost seemingly endless line of fountain drinks, including Buc-ee's original soda flavorings. But watching customers get a soda to drink while they walk through the store, just to go back and get another, annoys regulars. The practice is seen as both unhygienic and rude, and it's also not allowed. Refills aren't free, even for refillable Buc-ee's merchandise cups. In fact, due to a recent change in policy, refills now cost more than the regular-sized sodas at $1.99 each. Apparently, that price also includes refills for water.
Buc-ee's customers seem to be split down the middle on the new policy. Many loyal followers feel that Buc-ee's other generous offerings make the drink price a non-issue when compared to the hot meats and fresh kolaches. However, others are upset enough about the change to start looking to get their fountain drinks at competitor stations. Our thought is if you are going to Buc-ee's for the fountain drinks, you're not capturing the true essence of the store. The drinks are just there to help wash down all the delicious sweet and savory edibles that can only be found at Buc-ee's.
Don't buy that jerky before you try a sample first
It can be overwhelming your first time entering a Buc-ee's. There is something to look at everywhere you turn. Frankly, it's hard to know where to begin. A common reaction for many newcomers is to just start grabbing bags upon bags of interesting eats. There are aisles, walls, and free-standing columns filled with chocolate-covered treats, candied nuts, and beaver nuggets to easily throw in your basket. There are so many flavors of Buc-ee's jerky to choose from, and they all sound so good. But just throwing multiple fun-sounding flavors in your cart could be a big mistake and a waste of jerky that you may not like the taste of. So, go for the free samples before choosing your favorite flavors.
"You can sample every jerky and fudge flavor without buying anything," announced one very excited Buc-ee's regular on a Reddit post for first time shoppers. So, pass the massive wall of bags and saunter over to the jerky counter for a few nibbles before you purchase. Fans are spread across the board on their favorite flavor (or combination of flavors), making it seem like a very personalized choice. Upon arriving at Buc-ee's, get to experimenting and try before you buy to find the option perfect for you.