There's A Hidden Reason Buc-Ee's Has Some Of The Cleanest Restrooms In America
The popular Southern chain of gas stations and country/convenience stores consistently wows visitors with its merchandise comprising clothing, gifts, travel gear, and an array of specialized snacks like fudge, Beaver Nuggets, and premium Buc-ee's beef jerky. All are reasons to stop, but if your priority is a much-needed bathroom break, you'll be happy to learn that Buc-ee's restroom experience won't disappoint.
Having been awarded "Cleanest Restrooms in America" in 2012 by business supplies company Cintas, Buc-ee's continues to practice the same diligence to maintain its title. It's true that the chain with the iconic beaver logo is more than satisfactorily staffed, with the average location boasting 250 employees. But there's another reason the water closets are so pristine: Buc-ee's hires employees to specifically take charge of bathroom cleanliness. The "Janitorial/Cleaning & Maintenance Attendant" is a staff position devoted solely to making sure your pit-stop is pleasant — they're paid well to do it.
At a starting rate of $18 per hour, the position also offers insurance, paid time off, weekend overtime, and a matched 401k. That's pretty impressive for a convenience store. In return, employees provide a round-the-clock scouring of all bathrooms that includes the use of professional steam-cleaning equipment. Other responsibilities include spot mopping floors, keeping dispensers full, and taking out the trash. While the job doesn't require special certification, they work with commercial industrial cleaners and equipment — and the training is extensive.
For regulars, it's the Buc-ee's restroom
If you're considering a career change or just curious about what's expected of the cleaning crew, past and present staffers on Reddit claim that the pay scale is the big draw, with time-and-a-half or overtime making it worthwhile. One Redditor claimed allegiance to the store based on the pay scale. "The fact that they pay their employees a reasonable wage is enough to always go there and help them continue to thrive," the user explained.
"The customer service level is high as the employees are paid well and are incentivized to run a tight ship," another user adds. "This environment creates a space you want to stay in or are comfortable staying in, as opposed to most gas stations where you only enter if you absolutely have to." To fans on Reddit who finally understand the appeal to Facebook users who claim how on-point the Buc-ee's bathrooms are, it's clear the hype is indeed in the restrooms.
Interestingly, the best thing about the chain may also be the biggest problem with Buc-ee's, as far as those tasked with the cleaning are concerned. There are several nightmarish anecdotes shared by past employees that involve the state in which they find the bathrooms, but we'll just leave it at that. Otherwise, be sure to avoid these common Buc-ee's mistakes and you'll be ready for your next visit.