There's A Hidden Reason Buc-Ee's Has Some Of The Cleanest Restrooms In America

The popular Southern chain of gas stations and country/convenience stores consistently wows visitors with its merchandise comprising clothing, gifts, travel gear, and an array of specialized snacks like fudge, Beaver Nuggets, and premium Buc-ee's beef jerky. All are reasons to stop, but if your priority is a much-needed bathroom break, you'll be happy to learn that Buc-ee's restroom experience won't disappoint.

Having been awarded "Cleanest Restrooms in America" in 2012 by business supplies company Cintas, Buc-ee's continues to practice the same diligence to maintain its title. It's true that the chain with the iconic beaver logo is more than satisfactorily staffed, with the average location boasting 250 employees. But there's another reason the water closets are so pristine: Buc-ee's hires employees to specifically take charge of bathroom cleanliness. The "Janitorial/Cleaning & Maintenance Attendant" is a staff position devoted solely to making sure your pit-stop is pleasant — they're paid well to do it.

At a starting rate of $18 per hour, the position also offers insurance, paid time off, weekend overtime, and a matched 401k. That's pretty impressive for a convenience store. In return, employees provide a round-the-clock scouring of all bathrooms that includes the use of professional steam-cleaning equipment. Other responsibilities include spot mopping floors, keeping dispensers full, and taking out the trash. While the job doesn't require special certification, they work with commercial industrial cleaners and equipment — and the training is extensive.