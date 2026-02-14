The Biggest Problem With Buc-Ee's, According To Customers
On a road trip, you're probably looking for three things when selecting your next pit stop: gas, bathrooms, and/or food. At Buc-ee's, a place that's often described as the holy grail of pit stops, you'll find all your needs met — plus, a little more than you bargained for with trinkets, clothes, home goods, books, and road trip snacks galore. Even in all its shining, Texas-filled glory, customers have some hardy complaints about the big beaver, the foremost being how difficult it is to reach any kind of customer service department.
According to reviews from customers on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which has given the chain an "F" rating, many find it nearly impossible to get in touch with a representative from customer service. Various reviews on the BBB website note that the chain's phone numbers don't work or aren't available, and that submitting an inquiry through the website is arduous. "You can't call them as their phone number is a recording to go to [the] website," one reviewer noted. "The website says [an] email will be sent for you to confirm, yet keeps looping after you confirm, asking you to confirm."
Another reviewer added that they placed an order for a Buc-ee's gift card that was never delivered. When they tried to contact Buc-ee's corporate office, the chain was completely unresponsive. With complaints like these, Buc-ee's could easily join our list of six supermarket chains with the worst customer service, despite that beaver's affable grin.
Customers report that getting in touch with Buc-ee's is challenging
Others on social media have further corroborated the impossible-to-reach customer service with their own stories. One Redditor said, "You know what the most maddening god***n thing in the world is? To call a phone number printed on a receipt to only get a recording that says, 'go to our website.'" Another Reddit user joked that the best way to get in touch with a Buc-ee's representative "would be to impersonate a mayor from a town they want to build in."
Several users on both BBB and social media shared stories about leaving important items in the stores, trying to get in touch to find said items before being told to fill out online contact forms. In the end, they never saw their lost items again. Another of the biggest problems is how difficult it is to make a return, such as returning Buc-ee's take on an iconic southern breakfast classic that completely misses the mark.
One reviewer on the BBB website explained how they attempted to return "defective goods," but the local manager told them denied the return, adding that "[they] couldn't exchange a broken item." Likewise, another BBB reviewer shared that they tried to return an undesirable brisket sandwich, only to be told that the manage "was not authorized to offer a refund and suggested we contact corporate," which only led to "over a month" of unsuccessful contact. While the chain certainly keeps customers enthralled with items like these 15 popular Buc-ee's snacks, customers still voice some huge issues with the brand.