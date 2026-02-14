The Biggest Problem With Buc-Ee's, According To Customers

On a road trip, you're probably looking for three things when selecting your next pit stop: gas, bathrooms, and/or food. At Buc-ee's, a place that's often described as the holy grail of pit stops, you'll find all your needs met — plus, a little more than you bargained for with trinkets, clothes, home goods, books, and road trip snacks galore. Even in all its shining, Texas-filled glory, customers have some hardy complaints about the big beaver, the foremost being how difficult it is to reach any kind of customer service department.

According to reviews from customers on the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which has given the chain an "F" rating, many find it nearly impossible to get in touch with a representative from customer service. Various reviews on the BBB website note that the chain's phone numbers don't work or aren't available, and that submitting an inquiry through the website is arduous. "You can't call them as their phone number is a recording to go to [the] website," one reviewer noted. "The website says [an] email will be sent for you to confirm, yet keeps looping after you confirm, asking you to confirm."

Another reviewer added that they placed an order for a Buc-ee's gift card that was never delivered. When they tried to contact Buc-ee's corporate office, the chain was completely unresponsive. With complaints like these, Buc-ee's could easily join our list of six supermarket chains with the worst customer service, despite that beaver's affable grin.