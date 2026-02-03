Buc-Ee's Take On An Iconic Southern Breakfast Classic Completely Misses The Mark
Buc-ee's might be one of the nation's most popular pit stops. With locations scattered across the country, primarily in the southeastern part of the U.S., it attracts road trippers and locals with its unique snacks and adorable merch, much of which is stamped with its beaver mascot. From its beaver nuggets to its banana pudding to its wide selection of beef jerky, there are plenty of popular Buc-ee's snacks to choose from. Unfortunately, there are also some snacks that aren't worth picking up. On our list of 12 foods from Buc-ee's that you should avoid, the boudin kolache stood out.
Boudin is a type of Cajun sausage that is filled with pork, rice, peppers, and onions, and flavored with traditional spicy seasonings found in Southern cooking. Typically thought of as a Louisiana dish, it has become popular throughout the region. As for kolache, which is a pillowy pastry stuffed with sausages, it is commonly considered a Texas favorite. When brought together, boudin kolache should be a sweet, savory breakfast decadence. Unfortunately, we found that Buc-ee's version was a starchy mess, with soggy rice and a low-quality, bland sausage, and we weren't alone in our complaints about the menu item.
Buc-ee's boudin kolache is 'underwhelming' to customers
After coming across Buc-ee's boudin kolache, a number of internet users spoke out on social media. "As a Louisiana transplant, the [Buc-ee's] boudin is EXTREMELY underwhelming," one person wrote on Reddit. "All of [Buc-ee's] kolaches are underwhelming but they work in a pinch," someone replied. Another Reddit user said, "Kolaches from [Buc-ee's] suck, I have never had a good one." It has even been alleged by many, some of whom were employees, that Buc-ee's only sells the boudin kolache during certain hours or has done away with them completely since "they don't really sell."
Although the majority of internet users seem to be on the same page in regard to their disgust with this Buc-ee's menu item, a review shared by Do Awesome Stuff in Austin praised the boudin kolache as "a savory and spicy mix of sausage, rice, and Cajun seasonings," adding that "words really don't do it justice." And, on Facebook, after a user encouraged others to try Buc-ee's boudin kolache, someone else said they weren't "a big fan," but noted that their partner was.