Buc-Ee's Take On An Iconic Southern Breakfast Classic Completely Misses The Mark

Buc-ee's might be one of the nation's most popular pit stops. With locations scattered across the country, primarily in the southeastern part of the U.S., it attracts road trippers and locals with its unique snacks and adorable merch, much of which is stamped with its beaver mascot. From its beaver nuggets to its banana pudding to its wide selection of beef jerky, there are plenty of popular Buc-ee's snacks to choose from. Unfortunately, there are also some snacks that aren't worth picking up. On our list of 12 foods from Buc-ee's that you should avoid, the boudin kolache stood out.

Boudin is a type of Cajun sausage that is filled with pork, rice, peppers, and onions, and flavored with traditional spicy seasonings found in Southern cooking. Typically thought of as a Louisiana dish, it has become popular throughout the region. As for kolache, which is a pillowy pastry stuffed with sausages, it is commonly considered a Texas favorite. When brought together, boudin kolache should be a sweet, savory breakfast decadence. Unfortunately, we found that Buc-ee's version was a starchy mess, with soggy rice and a low-quality, bland sausage, and we weren't alone in our complaints about the menu item.