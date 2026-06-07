8 Burger Chains That Get Unfairly Overshadowed By Big Names

In-N-Out and Fatburger both originate and are heavily concentrated in California. The two serve hamburgers and fries and have red and yellow logos, but besides that, the focuses are completely distinct. In-N-Out does its signature burgers, fries, and shakes, and while Fatburger offers most of the same things, it also includes chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, and hot dogs. Despite these differences, In-N-Out tends to unfairly overshadow Fatburger as the most-talked-about West Coast fast food burger chain.

What both offer is too dissimilar for one to actually be superior to the other. Fatburger caters to a different audience altogether and has plenty of loyalists. While In-N-Out is where you go for classic American hamburgers, with the Animal Style from its Not So Secret menu being the most adventurous option, Fatburger goes beyond the simple beef patty and cheese, offering items like onion ring-topped burger, turkey-based burgers, and even a plant-based option.

What's more, classic Fatburgers are available in five sizes, and include the option of whole wheat or gluten-free buns, and you can select between four cheeses: cheddar, American, Swiss, and dairy-free. Fatburger offers way more variety than In-N-Out, hands-down, and since it's been around since 1947, it's hard to say it's a case of quality over quantity. It's just one in which In-N-Out unfairly overshadows Fatburger.