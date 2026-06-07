8 Burger Chains That Get Unfairly Overshadowed By Big Names
Any fan of fast food hamburgers knows the big three: McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. Across the American landscape, golden arches, burger emblems, and a little red-haired girl stretch far and wide, casting a shadow over lesser-known burger chains. And, of course, those aren't the only big names in fast food. As consumers, we're naturally drawn to the most popular chains, which usually results in us overlooking the smaller chain doing inventive things with smash burgers, or the regional one that uses a unique butter-grilling technique.
Popularity often has nothing to do with something being better than another, though, which is why you might actually enjoy the chains you always drive past more than the ones you frequent. The burgers at chains like Freddy's, Checkers, or Smashburger perhaps deserve as much shine as a Big Mac, Whopper, or Baconator. But you'll only know that if you're willing to break from routine and give them a try. So, with that said, here are eight burger chains that get unfairly overshadowed by big names.
Fatburger
In-N-Out and Fatburger both originate and are heavily concentrated in California. The two serve hamburgers and fries and have red and yellow logos, but besides that, the focuses are completely distinct. In-N-Out does its signature burgers, fries, and shakes, and while Fatburger offers most of the same things, it also includes chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, and hot dogs. Despite these differences, In-N-Out tends to unfairly overshadow Fatburger as the most-talked-about West Coast fast food burger chain.
What both offer is too dissimilar for one to actually be superior to the other. Fatburger caters to a different audience altogether and has plenty of loyalists. While In-N-Out is where you go for classic American hamburgers, with the Animal Style from its Not So Secret menu being the most adventurous option, Fatburger goes beyond the simple beef patty and cheese, offering items like onion ring-topped burger, turkey-based burgers, and even a plant-based option.
What's more, classic Fatburgers are available in five sizes, and include the option of whole wheat or gluten-free buns, and you can select between four cheeses: cheddar, American, Swiss, and dairy-free. Fatburger offers way more variety than In-N-Out, hands-down, and since it's been around since 1947, it's hard to say it's a case of quality over quantity. It's just one in which In-N-Out unfairly overshadows Fatburger.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Freddy's and Culver's are two wildly popular fast food chains from the Midwest that you may have never heard of. The former was founded in Sauk City, Wisconsin, and the latter in Wichita, Kansas, which is just hours away. Culver's predates Freddy's by nearly two decades, so it had a head start in the popularity race. But despite being around much longer, Culver's is still considered niche in the world of fast food. Freddy's has only been around since 2002 and already has over 500 locations, which says something about it being a worthwhile destination.
Aside from the Midwestern roots, a wide variety of custard shake flavors, and cheese curds, you're looking at completely distinct chains, especially when it comes to burgers. Fans love Freddy's for its crispy-edged, steakburger-style burgers sprinkled with the signature seasoning. The shoestring fries and thick, beer-battered onion rings are also some of the menu highlights. In fact, some people say Freddy's makes the best fast food onion rings.
What's more, it offers a wide selection of sauces, including three signature options, ranging between savory, spicy, and smoky. Also, the menu features chili cheese hot dogs and salad-style bowls if you're looking for a healthier option. Overlooking some of Freddy's obvious strengths may explain why it gets unfairly compared to Culver's in the Midwest.
Whataburger
Whataburger makes burgers that fans say remind them of Sonic Drive-in, which is somewhat surprising, considering the many differences between the two chains. Along with burgers, Whataburger sells several sandwich varieties, classic fries, and a few beverage options, while Sonic Drive-in is all about smash burgers and generally offers more menu options, especially in the beverage section. On top of those distinctions, Whataburger may have a lot more going for it that makes it unique.
The patties, for example, are made from 100% pure, never-frozen beef, and they're cooked fresh-to-order, so the chain probably deserves more praise than it's currently getting. Whataburger also tops its handhelds with its signature Fancy Ketchup, a sweeter, more vinegary ketchup version. The chain also lets you swap its standard, large 5-inch bun for a smaller 4-inch one, a potato bun, or Texas toast. It also offers avocado as an optional topping. So, in our opinion, Whataburger should be judged by its own merit rather than being sized up by the more popular chain.
BurgerFi
When it comes to the most expensive burger chains, there are two names that are often referenced as competitors: BurgerFi and Shake Shack. The first hails from Lauderdale-by-the-sea, Florida, and the other from Madison Square Park in New York City, two places on opposite ends of the U.S. BurgerFi touts itself as a chef-driven gourmet burger concept, while Shake Shack models itself after a classic burger stand. But, beyond that, they don't have much in common except for a heavy presence in Florida, which may explain why these two chains are sometimes compared.
The fact that BurgerFi works with chefs to curate its menu automatically sets it apart from other chains. The company also makes a point to say that its beef is free of steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, and additives. What's more, BurgerFi lets you choose between Angus or Wagyu beef patties, and it offers a wider variety of vegan and vegetarian options. Besides this, BurgerFi is continuously praised for its fresh-cut fries and 100% Angus hot dogs, so it definitely seems unfair that it's still largely overshadowed by the more popular Shake Shack.
Krystal
People raised in the South are well aware of the long-held rivalry between White Castle and Krystal. You'd have to be a fan of both chains to distinguish many of the menu items, though, as both specialize in small square-shaped sliders. Besides that, there are many differences between White Castle and Krystal. White Castle not only holds the honor of being the first fast food hamburger chain in America, but it was founded 10 years before Krystal, and the influence is obvious. So, the idea that White Castle overshadows Krystal has some legs to it.
However, don't be so quick to dismiss Krystal as a knockoff. The chain has carved its own lane with a distinct approach to burger-making and expanded menu offerings. For example, both White Castle and Krystal steam grill sliders over a bed of onions, but Krystal doesn't poke holes into the patty. And, unlike White Castle, it uses mustard as a condiment to give the sliders a tangy kick. Krystal also places heavy emphasis on value picks, limited-time offers, combo meals, and other deals, which means more bang for your buck. So, while White Castle may enjoy the spotlight, Krystal might be the sleeper hit you're missing out on.
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are both owned by Carl Karcher Enterprises (CKE). Both chains are known for making char-broiled patties that are frequently compared to handhelds at Burger King. But, the approach to hamburgers is different at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. Hardee's, like Burger King, layers toppings over patties, while Carl's Jr. places the toppings under the patty to protect the buns and preserve their integrity. Unlike Carl's, Hardee's leans heavy into made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches.
These key differences help illustrate how Burger King unfairly overshadows both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. The two chains offer more variety than Burger King in general, from a secret special sauce and hamburgers on toasted sourdough bread to a wide array of potato sides. Now, of course, there aren't many fast food chain hamburgers that can hold a match to a Whopper.
But, while Burger King doesn't share specific details about its patties other than saying they're pure beef, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's offer a range of burgers with 100% Angus beef, and have a charbroiled lineup that can stand with the best of them, from classic handhelds to pulled-pork, guacamole-smeared, jalapeño popper-topped, and more. Based on these noticeable differences, it's clear that Burger King overshadows Carl's and Hardee's simply because it's more popular.
Checkers and Rally's
As the fifth biggest fast food chain in the world, Wendy's is obviously in another stratosphere from Checkers and Rally's — which is the 46th biggest — so the fact that Wendy's dominates in this comparison isn't all that surprising. Beyond a few similarities, like the fact that the chains offer signature bacon-topped hamburgers and make a mean chili, these two brands don't really cater to the same audience. Checkers and Rally's use 100% USDA inspected pure beef, and the chain makes food reminiscent of a classic, greasy burger stand, sticking mainly to bulbous burgers, seasoned and loaded fries, and shakes, unlike the more expanded offerings at Wendy's.
Checkers and Rally's are typically drive-thru-based, too. Not to mention, real fans of fast food know that Checkers and Rally's fries are some of the tastiest around, as they come covered in a seasoned batter. Though less extensive, the menu also includes items you won't find at Wendy's, like chicken wings, fried fish sandwiches, hot dogs, and Philly Cheesesteak Bites stuffed with Philly-style beef, grilled peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Essentially, Checkers and Rally's perhaps should be given the opportunity to step out of Wendy's shadow.
Smashburger
Smash burgers have exploded in popularity in recent years, thanks to fast food chains like Five Guys, Shack Shack, Smashburger, and Sonic Drive-In, which came in at No. 1 on our list of best and worst smash burgers. As such, comparing all these chains is completely understandable. Two that customers often debate over are Smashburger and Five Guys. Based on numbers alone, compared to Smashburger, Five Guys has around 10 times as many locations. Essentially, Five Guys doesn't just overshadow Smashburger, but if it weren't for the similar menus, people would probably never think of making comparisons.
The only thing that might make someone say Five Guys is better than Smashburger is that it's more well-known. Under a magnifying glass, though, Smashburger's approach to the titular patty is not only more expansive, it's more inventive, too. Five Guys keeps it straightforward with various sizes of classic hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and ones topped with bacon, while Smashburger elevates handhelds with toppings like eggs, truffles, mushrooms, jalapeño crema, and green goddess sauce, to name a few. So, it seems unfair that someone might overlook all Smashburger has to offer because of Five Guys.