The SoCal Burger Chain That's Unfairly Overshadowed By In-N-Out
As a Los Angeles native, it's time for me to get back on my SoCal soapbox. In-N-Out has long been heralded as the hands-down best American burger chain thanks to its quality ingredients, accessible pricing, and simplified menu. When out-of-town friends come to visit, I know it's the first place they'll want to stop for a Double-Double combo and more. This is certainly well and good; however, I would be remiss not to share my honest opinions about another Southern California burger chain that's long been overshadowed by the fast food giant. Dear readers, I submit to you that Fatburger is not just as good as In-N-Out, but is, in fact, significantly better.
Growing up in Los Angeles and sampling all the different varieties of fast food that my fair city has to offer, it's been consistently puzzling why Fatburger hasn't yet gotten its due. Founded in 1947 by Lovie Yancey, the restaurant was originally dubbed "Mr. Fatburger" and got its start on Western Avenue in South Central, Los Angeles, with three stools and plenty of delicious hamburgers. A year later, Harry Snyder opened In-N-Out's first location in Baldwin Park.
Whereas In-N-Out boasts more than 400 locations in the U.S., Fatburger has fewer than 100 locations, with the highest number concentrated in the state of California. With that said, quantity is not always indicative of quality. The more ubiquitous In-N-Out burger chain, while widely acclaimed, isn't worth nearly as much hype as the lesser-known Fatburger.
Giving Fatburger its moment in the California sun
In-N-Out is largely associated with California culture, but many others first paved the path. Fatburger opened a year prior to In-N-Out, and Original Tommy's is another small SoCal burger chain that predates In-N-Out by two years. Comparing Fatburger and In-N-Out, though, it's no contest in terms of taste and variety.
The In-N-Out menu is streamlined and simplified, while Fatburger's menu offers a range of four different burger sizes, ranging from a ⅓ pound original burger all the way to a one-and-a-half-pound XXXL Triple Kingburger. If finished in full at the restaurant, the XXXL even earns you a certificate of completion and your picture taken to be hung on the wall. I say this as a multi-time finisher with the certificates and photos to prove it.
Fatburger may have placed 10th in Tasting Table's rankings of American burger chains, but there's something to be said for the distinctive mustard-forward flavor and fresh taste of the burger. While I'm partial to dressing up an In-N-Out Double-Double with animal style trimmings, it could never measure up to a standard Fatburger. Beyond size options, Fatburger's add-ons include bacon, chili, cheese, onion rings, and egg, as well as options for a gluten-free bun and dairy-free cheese, making the menu more accessible to different dietary needs. There's a place in my heart for both SoCal burger chains, but when given the choice, Fatburger easily outshines In-N-Out any day of the week.