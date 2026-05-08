The SoCal Burger Chain That's Unfairly Overshadowed By In-N-Out

As a Los Angeles native, it's time for me to get back on my SoCal soapbox. In-N-Out has long been heralded as the hands-down best American burger chain thanks to its quality ingredients, accessible pricing, and simplified menu. When out-of-town friends come to visit, I know it's the first place they'll want to stop for a Double-Double combo and more. This is certainly well and good; however, I would be remiss not to share my honest opinions about another Southern California burger chain that's long been overshadowed by the fast food giant. Dear readers, I submit to you that Fatburger is not just as good as In-N-Out, but is, in fact, significantly better.

Growing up in Los Angeles and sampling all the different varieties of fast food that my fair city has to offer, it's been consistently puzzling why Fatburger hasn't yet gotten its due. Founded in 1947 by Lovie Yancey, the restaurant was originally dubbed "Mr. Fatburger" and got its start on Western Avenue in South Central, Los Angeles, with three stools and plenty of delicious hamburgers. A year later, Harry Snyder opened In-N-Out's first location in Baldwin Park.

Whereas In-N-Out boasts more than 400 locations in the U.S., Fatburger has fewer than 100 locations, with the highest number concentrated in the state of California. With that said, quantity is not always indicative of quality. The more ubiquitous In-N-Out burger chain, while widely acclaimed, isn't worth nearly as much hype as the lesser-known Fatburger.