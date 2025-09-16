The Reason Checkers Fries Taste So Good

If you've ever rolled through a Checkers drive-thru — or Rally's, there's no real difference anymore between Checkers and Rally's restaurants — and been handed that paper bag full of steaming-hot french fries, you know that they are something special. These aren't just your run-of-the-mill fried potato sticks, these are tender stalks of pure magic wrapped in a crisp, warm-hued crust that surely should have landed them at the top of the ranking of the best fast food french fries. Their absence from the competition is the only viable explanation. But what exactly is it that makes the standard fast food side dish from this chain so remarkable? The sorcery, it turns out, is in the chain's signature fry batter.

Ryan Joy, a senior director of research and development for Checker's restaurants spilled the beans over on Fast Casual, explaining exactly what makes the brand's fries so delicious. "Unlike most french fries, which are simply cut from potatoes and tossed in a deep fryer, Checkers & Rally's fries are coated in a seasoned fry batter," he explained. And while he didn't quite give away all of the secrets, he did give us some insight into how it's made, "The batter is created from a mixture of flours, starches and 15 different herbs and spices."

Finding the right mixture to perfectly replicate these "most-craveable" fries — that's the opinion of Restaurant Business, not just ours — is no small task, given the complexity of the recipe, but that hasn't stopped many recipe developers from trying. But there's an even easier solution out there: Just buy them frozen.