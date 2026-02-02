5 Fast Food Chains Using AI Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be constantly marching forward across nearly every industry. While food service is an area that has long relied on human touch (be it via skilled cooks or friendly faces interacting with customers), it too is facing a new wave of AI-powered technologies. These innovations are often sold as being a means to improve working conditions by increasing efficiency and reducing stress — particularly in hectic fast food kitchens — but it is hard not to wonder what exactly AI could mean for these restaurant employees. Will that improved efficiency result in reduced stress, or simply a reduction in the workforce as certain jobs are handed over to computer systems?

Over the past few years, a number of fast food chains have begun rolling out higher-tech (often AI-powered) systems, both to complete a variety of tasks that have traditionally fallen under the purview of human employees and to streamline overall business functioning. These innovative systems have been employed to govern everything from taking customer orders to predicting required maintenance and customer behavior in an attempt to get ahead of potential problems and service bottlenecks.

Thus far, the movement toward AI-powered technologies has been met with mixed results. Some implementations have been lauded by the chains, while others have been canceled early, often thanks (at least, likely in part) to viral social media posts exposing comedic flaws in the systems. Regardless of the uncertainty of current implementations, as well as what increased AI tech could mean for the restaurant industry overall, it seems that many fast food chains are still eager to see where this technology might take them.