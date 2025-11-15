The Most Unique Vehicles Domino's Has Used (Or Tried To Use) To Deliver Pizza

Domino's has been spearheading the pizza business innovation since the 1960s. It invented the pizza box, streamlined the pie-making process to make it faster, and championed the concept of delivery. America's number one pizza chain was already delivering orders two decades before Pizza Hut, and at one point, it was promising its customers they'd receive their order within 30 minutes, or else the pizza would be free. This promise was ultimately nixed in 1993 after a string of car accidents involving Domino's delivery drivers, but the company's laser focus on prioritizing fast delivery remained unchanged.

Through the decades, Domino's has tested a long line of unique delivery vehicles, some more successful than others. The chain has partnered with car manufacturers and robotics companies worldwide to create the kind of vehicles no other pizza company could claim to have, from self-driving cars to small delivery robots. It has also kept up with modern tech developments, such as drones and e-bikes, integrating them into delivery. Below, you will find a list of the 10 most offbeat vehicles that Domino's has ever used (or at least attempted to use) to deliver pizza to its hungry customers.