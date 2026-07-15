The 13 Best New Items At Starbucks In 2026 (So Far)

Have the seasons really changed if there isn't a new Starbucks drop? The coffee behemoth has been slinging new menu items since the very first Starbucks coffee shop opened in 1971, and it isn't slowing down. Over a dozen new drinks and bakery items have hit the menu in 2026. Some are innovative, and others are favorites from Starbucks' secret menu that have now gone mainstream.

2026 has seen many new and updated items at Starbucks, and it is only July. In January, we were greeted with Starbucks' contribution to the Dubai chocolate trend; In February, the Valentine's Day menu gave raspberry syrup a permanent spot on the menu; and now that things have warmed up, it's all about iced matcha and fruity Refreshers.

With so much added to the menu each season, how's a caffeine fiend to know what to order? Here's a list (in no particular order) of the best new items at Starbucks so far in 2026, so you can redeem those hard-earned Starbucks Reward Stars wisely.