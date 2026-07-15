The 13 Best New Items At Starbucks In 2026 (So Far)
Have the seasons really changed if there isn't a new Starbucks drop? The coffee behemoth has been slinging new menu items since the very first Starbucks coffee shop opened in 1971, and it isn't slowing down. Over a dozen new drinks and bakery items have hit the menu in 2026. Some are innovative, and others are favorites from Starbucks' secret menu that have now gone mainstream.
2026 has seen many new and updated items at Starbucks, and it is only July. In January, we were greeted with Starbucks' contribution to the Dubai chocolate trend; In February, the Valentine's Day menu gave raspberry syrup a permanent spot on the menu; and now that things have warmed up, it's all about iced matcha and fruity Refreshers.
With so much added to the menu each season, how's a caffeine fiend to know what to order? Here's a list (in no particular order) of the best new items at Starbucks so far in 2026, so you can redeem those hard-earned Starbucks Reward Stars wisely.
Mango Dream Coconutmilk Refresher
Tasting Table declared the Mango Dream Coconutmilk Refresher the best new Starbucks drink of 2026 so far. Building on the fan-favorite Pink Drink, this iced beverage pairs strawberry juice, coconut milk, and mango syrup with a sprinkling of freeze-dried strawberries for an extra fruity kick. One Reddit user put it plainly: "I've only tried it once, but it was an immediate hit for me so I will definitely keep buying it."
Mango Strawberry Refresher
Keeping in the tropical theme, Starbucks' new Mango Strawberry Refreshers are also summer hits. Without coconut milk, these drinks are lighter and more fruit-forward. One reported assistant store manager on Reddit proclaimed that "the mango syrup is the best flavor they've launched since brown sugar." Adding lemonade to the Refresher brightens it up even more — and of course you can add caffeine by making it an Energy Refresher to get you through any mid-afternoon slump.
Tropical Butterfly Lemonade Refresher
Need a Starbucks drink that will stand out in your next Instagram post? Lucky for you, the Tropical Butterfly Lemonade Refresher looks as good as it tastes. Guava and passionfruit combine with lemonade, mango-pineapple popping pearls, and a layer of butterfly pea flower infusion for serious sunset vibes. "You get strong tropical fruit notes up front ... then a lighter berry-style finish that keeps it from tasting heavy or syrupy. The lemonade base gives it a clean crispness that makes it ridiculously easy to drink cold," raved one Instagram fan.
Butterfly Drink
The Starbucks summer 2026 menu has customers longing for a vacation. The Butterfly Drink, for example, leans into the tropical vibes, adding coconut milk to a fruity base of passionfruit and guava, along with mango-pineapple popping pearls and butterfly pea flower infusion. Even Starbucks employees can't resist.
"Definitely my favorite version of the new refresher," said an alleged Starbucks supervisor in a Reddit comment. The same poster called out how much easier it is to scoop the pearls than other inclusions like freeze-dried strawberries — so you might get some good karma points with your barista by ordering this drink, too.
Iced Blue Coconut Matcha
As part of Starbucks' partnership with Water.org's Get Blue campaign, a matcha topped with vibrant blue foam came to the menu: the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha. The matcha is sweetened with mango syrup, then layered with coconut cold foam blended with blue spirulina. Of Starbucks' blue coconut drinks, Tasting Table's taste tester preferred the Iced Blue Coconut Matcha, while a reviewer on Instagram said they're definitely worth trying "if you're a coconut lover."
Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha
A pregnancy craving led to one of the most viral chocolate bars of our time: Dubai chocolate — and, in 2026, it came to the Starbucks menu in the form of the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha. The drink's pistachio syrup pairs beautifully with the earthiness of matcha, while chocolate cream cold foam adds richness and the salted brown butter topping adds a hint of the namesake chocolate bar's crunchy knafeh filling. As one Facebook reviewer said the addition of chocolate and pistachio "really gave the drink that luxury desert touch."
Iced Lavender Cream Chai
Your first thought when you see "lavender" on a menu might be of soap or body lotion, but at Starbucks, it shines when paired with another combination of herbs and spices in the Iced Lavender Cream Chai. Appearing on the spring 2026 menu, the topping of lavender cold foam complements the chai's cardamom notes. One Facebook reviewer called the drink "absolutely PHENOMENAL."
White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew
While this Valentine's Day treat is no longer on the menu, it was a beloved favorite for a few short weeks while the specialty cold roam was available. The White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew paired cold brew with vanilla syrup, white chocolate strawberry cream cold foam, and chocolate curls. "I was on the fence about a berry flavor like strawberry with coffee but it tastes like the perfect Chocolate Strawberry!" said one Reddit user. While the cold foam is no longer available, Starbucks employees on Reddit suggest asking your barista to add white chocolate to the strawberry cream cold foam for a similar treat.
Pistachio Cortado
While many of Starbucks' new espresso drinks didn't make this list, the Pistachio Cortado did. It's a simple concoction that adds pistachio syrup to a triple shot of espresso and steamed milk, and that simplicity is what the drink's fans really love. "A little nutty, a little sweet, a big punch of espresso in a tiny vessel," said one Instagram user. Short and to the point — just like a cortado should be.
Dubai Chocolate Bite
In February 2026, Starbucks introduced six new bakery items, and the Dubai Chocolate Bite is a stand-out. Not a surprise, given how this flavor combo has taken the food world by storm. Tasting Table's taste tester really enjoyed it in their review of 2026's new bakery items, and fans on Facebook loved it, too. One Facebook user wrote, "I'm not exaggerating when I say it is one of the best bakery items I've had from Starbucks."
Berry Blondie
A Starbucks bakery item that reminds you of your grandma? That's the verdict about its Berry Blondie. The blondie is studded with white chocolate, then topped with a swirl of raspberry and blueberry jam. "[T]he best new bakery item is that d*** berry blondie. [It's] like a hug from your grandma," raved one Reddit user. Another compared it to a Fig Newton.
Yuzu Citrus Blossom
Croissant hybrids are alive and well in 2026, and Starbucks' citrusy take on the trend captured diners' hearts. The muffin-shaped cup of croissant dough is filled with yuzu cream and pieces of candied yuzu peel. "Starbucks has me in a CHOKEHOLD with this thing. It might just be their best pastry ever," said one Facebook user. A Reddit user echoed the sentiment: "This pastry made me a once weekly customer and sometimes more." The pastry is no longer available in all markets, but it sure did garner passionate fans while it was in the bakery case.
Chocolate Pistachio Loaf
There's nothing quite like a tender slice of cake alongside a strong cup of coffee, and Starbucks' Chocolate Pistachio Loaf doesn't disappoint. The marbled pistachio and chocolate cake is topped with pistachios for a bit of crunch. "It's like the perfect ratio of chocolate, pistachios and pistachio nuts," said one Reddit user. The bakery item is only at Starbucks for a limited time, so get it while you can.