This Is The Best New Starbucks Drink Of 2026 So Far

As much as Starbucks fans would love to try every single new latte, Frappuccino, and Refresher, few have the time (or funds), leaving us wondering what to actually order throughout the year. With Starbucks' 2026 winter, spring, and summer menus rolled out, we did some research to find out which new drink takes the crown for the chain's best so far. Fortunately, the winner is a gem that you can still order as of this writing: the Mango Dream Refresher.

We sifted through customer feedback and taste tests, as well as Tasting Table's own in-depth reviews, to find out which 2026 Starbucks sensation captures everything fans want in a new drink: a delicious taste, beautiful appearance, and true innovation and excitement. The Mango Dream prevailed with its scores of positive reviews, with many naming it as the best item on the' spring menu. This iced drink combines a mango and strawberry Refresher base with coconut milk and pieces of freeze-dried strawberries, much like a tropical twist on the iconic Pink Drink.

When we tried Starbucks' Mango Strawberry Refreshers, the Mango Dream won out as our taste tester's favorite. It offers a gorgeous peachy color, strong fruitiness balanced by creamy coconut milk, and just the right sweetness level. We even put this drink in fourth place in our ranking of Starbucks Refreshers, ahead of 17 other popular flavors. But don't just take our word for it — find out why other fans can't get enough of this sipper.