This Is The Best New Starbucks Drink Of 2026 So Far
As much as Starbucks fans would love to try every single new latte, Frappuccino, and Refresher, few have the time (or funds), leaving us wondering what to actually order throughout the year. With Starbucks' 2026 winter, spring, and summer menus rolled out, we did some research to find out which new drink takes the crown for the chain's best so far. Fortunately, the winner is a gem that you can still order as of this writing: the Mango Dream Refresher.
We sifted through customer feedback and taste tests, as well as Tasting Table's own in-depth reviews, to find out which 2026 Starbucks sensation captures everything fans want in a new drink: a delicious taste, beautiful appearance, and true innovation and excitement. The Mango Dream prevailed with its scores of positive reviews, with many naming it as the best item on the' spring menu. This iced drink combines a mango and strawberry Refresher base with coconut milk and pieces of freeze-dried strawberries, much like a tropical twist on the iconic Pink Drink.
When we tried Starbucks' Mango Strawberry Refreshers, the Mango Dream won out as our taste tester's favorite. It offers a gorgeous peachy color, strong fruitiness balanced by creamy coconut milk, and just the right sweetness level. We even put this drink in fourth place in our ranking of Starbucks Refreshers, ahead of 17 other popular flavors. But don't just take our word for it — find out why other fans can't get enough of this sipper.
Why Starbucks fans think the Mango Dream is the best drink of the year so far
Starbucks fans have fallen deep into a lovely Mango Dream in 2026. Reviewers call this new Refresher the perfect tropical drink for a hot day, noting that the coconut milk adds an ideal creamy smoothness that makes the Mango Dream more sippable than the acidic, full-on fruity Refreshers. It has a great balance between mango, strawberry, and coconut flavors, and an intriguing texture from the freeze-dried strawberries. "I hate to say it, but I'm addicted to it," said one Reddit user, as another reviewer on Instagram called the beverage "ten times better than the Pink Drink."
The only qualms some customers have are that the Mango Dream is a tad too sweet or could be more mango-forward. If you want more mango and don't mind extra sugar, ask your barista for one more pump of mango syrup or try adding Starbucks' Mango Cream Cold Foam. For a more restrained beverage, request one less pump of mango syrup instead.
Are Refreshers not your thing? Starbucks' iced Lavender Cream Chai, also from its spring 2026 menu, could easily be a runner-up for the best of the year. Customers love the unexpected harmony of the warm chai spices with the silky, floral lavender cold foam, not to mention the drink looks stunning. "This drink is absolutely phenomenal and the day the lavender goes away I will cry," wrote one fan on Facebook. Good thing the Lavender Cream Chai is still on the menu.