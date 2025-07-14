Review: Starbucks Brings The Secret Menu Out Of The Shadows With 4 Refreshing, Summer-Ready Drinks

For some of us, Starbucks' regular drink menu just doesn't cut it. We want something bold, innovative — something that speaks to our personality. Enter the Starbucks secret menu: a hush-hush trend that has been going strong among the Starbucks fandom for years. The secret menu consists of a nearly-endless collection of fan-made drinks that can be crafted by your barista if you request a few tweaks and mods (and be sure to ask nicely and toss a tip their way). Some secret menu drinks were inspired by pop culture franchises, some are drinks specifically for the holidays, and others are funky flavor combos that found themselves thrust into viral internet stardom.

Now, Starbucks' secret menu is going mainstream. Customers can order certain secret menu drinks in the app, bringing their beverage fantasies to life. Does this take away some of the mysterious appeal of the secret drinks? Maybe. But it also comes with a contest, where Starbucks lovers can submit their fave drink for a chance at fun prizes — a fair trade off, if you ask me.

I got a chance to try the four new not-so-secret drinks to give an honest, unbiased tell-all. I'll uncover the unique flavors in each beverage, exploring what makes them stand out — or fall flat. So let's dive into these fruity, creamy, and caffeine-riddled concoctions and find out if they're worthy of a spot in the limelight or if they should have stayed hidden.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.