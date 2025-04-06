How Exactly Is Popping Boba Made?

Even if you've never tried it, you've probably heard someone in your life say that they're craving a fix of boba tea or bubble tea. Invented in Taiwan in the 80s and popularized globally in the 90s, boba are the dark, tiny, edible pearls that have taken the world by storm. It's become such a phenomenon that McDonald's restaurants in Germany sold the drinks in stores in the early 2010s. Though there are many kinds of boba, two of the most popular for bubble teas are black boba, which is made from tapioca, and popping boba, which is a little more complicated.

Popping boba is made from fruit juice, sodium alginate, and calcium chloride. The ingredients may sound a little science-y, but if you've never tried it, all you need to know is that it tastes like an explosion of sweet fruit juice in your mouth. That little drop of juice is captured in a pearl-shaped, gelatin-like casing through a process known as molecular gastronomy, or more specifically spherification. The fruit juice is blended with sodium alginate and then chilled for a few hours. After the calcium compound is mixed with water, the fruit juice blend is slowly dropped into the compound with a syringe or dropper. As the drops fall into the solution, they form popping boba pearls.