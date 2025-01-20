Milk Tea Vs Bubble Tea: What's The Difference?

It's like that old adage about "not all rectangles are squares but all squares are rectangles" – all bubble tea is milk tea, but not all milk tea is bubble tea. Let's start at the very beginning (a very good place to start). Bubble tea (aka boba tea) is a type of milk tea that originated in Taiwan during the 1980s. Milk tea, however, is a beverage without a single origin. Nuanced variations of milk tea belong to the U.K., China, Japan, India, and countless other culinary destinations around the world.

Technically speaking, a London Fog is milk tea, and so is a matcha latte. They're both forms of tea with milk. Perhaps the simplest form of milk tea is British milk tea, which just adds a splash of cream to hot black tea. All variations of milk tea are typically made using regular whole milk, condensed milk, or evaporated milk and black tea. Adding milk to tea creates a smoother flavor and adds slight sweetness, especially if you opt for a sweeter option like half-and-half or full-fat vanilla oat milk.

Boba is chewy tapioca balls, and when added to milk tea, the drink becomes bubble tea. Milk tea can be served hot or iced, but bubble tea is nearly always served chilled. It also has a higher ratio of milk to tea, more sweetener and starch, and boba tea flavors range from black sesame to taro, almond, rose, brown sugar, matcha, honeydew melon, lychee, mocha, and more.

