These Are Trader Joe's 8 Best Bakery Items Of 2026, So Far
Trader Joe's bakery section has major appeal, and new product launches mean that even regular customers have new items to discover. Among our list of Trader Joe's best finds of 2026, many of them include items found in the store's popular bakery displays. From portion-sized sheet cakes to fresh takes on familiar treats, some of these new products are keeping customers searching the aisles. While some releases have been marketed as seasonal and have come and gone from shelves, a few limited-time-only options are still hanging around.
We've compiled a list of a few favorites based on customer reviews and our own taste-testing results (somebody's gotta do it) to help you keep an eye out during your next grocery run. If you're looking to spruce up meals with fresh bread or want to reward yourself in the afternoons with a tasty cupcake, these bakery items can do the trick. Just be warned: Some customers' shopping lists have changed after sampling these goodies.
Strawberry Brioche Waffles
Offering a fruity twist on real-deal Belgian waffles, Trader Joe's Strawberry Brioche Waffles are buttery pieces that can be placed in an air fryer for an easy snack. Made with real strawberry and crunchy pearl sugar pieces, some fans have likened the taste to strawberry Pop-Tarts. The limited-time buy makes brunch and dessert dishes simple to prepare and serve.
Purchase Strawberry Brioche Waffles at Trader Joe's for about $5.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
The ingredient list of Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins starts strong. Made with puree, juice, oil, and zest from lemons, this zippy recipe has added poppyseeds for crunch and a dusting of sugar to crown each piece. The muffins were among our best finds in May when they became available, and fans have been swooning ever since for the soft, moist taste. Heat them before serving for the ultimate at-home cafe experience.
Purchase Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins at Trader Joe's for about $5.50.
Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake bulks up its lineup of pre-portioned sheet cakes. The use of coconut milk in these cakes in lieu of buttermilk offers a subtle taste of the tropics, and toasted coconut flakes are added to both the cream cheese frosting and the cake itself for added textural appeal. The cake is proving to be a bargain well worth its price, and some samplers say they regret buying only one at a time.
Purchase Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake at Trader Joe's for about $6.
Sliced Porridge Bread
Drawing inspiration from bowls of oats topped with honey, Trader Joe's Sliced Porridge Bread has customers obsessed. "This is one of the best things I have ever eaten in my life," wrote one fan on Instagram, who gave it a "1000/10" ranking. Even one of our own writers thinks no other bread can compare. The recipe combines sourdough with wheat and rye flours, rolled oats, brown sugar, and honey for the ultimate upgrade to toast.
Purchase Sliced Porridge Bread at Trader Joe's for about $4.50.
Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche
Hailing from France, Trader Joe's Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche brings a more decadent brioche into your home. The recipe is made with cocoa powder and chocolate chips, but the inclusion is balanced and not too sweet to serve as a base for your favorite toppings. Whether used to make French toast or topped with almond butter for an easy snack, this bread made it onto our list of top brioche brands for good reason.
Purchase Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche at Trader Joe's for about $5.50.
Red Velvet Cupcakes
These red velvet cupcakes are made with buttermilk to produce a tender crumb. Instead of using artificial ingredients to color the cocoa-topped cupcakes, vegetable juice, turmeric, and annatto are used to dye the treats an attractive burgundy hue. With a solid swirl of cream cheese frosting, the easy-to-carry pack is even winning over non-red velvet lovers. "I don't usually like red velvet but these were moist and fluffy," one Redditor said.
Purchase Velvet Cupcakes at Trader Joe's for about $5.50.
Earl Grey Blondie Bars
For those looking for a unique treat, Trader Joe's Earl Grey Blondie Bars infuse chewy blondies with subtle flavors from the aromatic tea. The recipe takes a usual tea-time treat and elevates it with bergamot, making these bars an easy way to upgrade morning cups of coffee and afternoon lattes. "I brought these in to work yesterday and my coworkers went wild for them!" a Redditor noted. Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream for an instant dessert.
Purchase Earl Grey Blondie Bars at Trader Joe's for about $3.49.
Cookies 'N Cream Mini Sheet Cake
This addition to Trader Joe's selection of mini sheet cakes has been well-received. Made with crushed chocolate sandwich cookies stirred into a vanilla cake batter, topped with cream cheese frosting, and crowned with more cookie crumbles, this treat could be the answer to any cookie monster's cravings. "I ate it in one day it was so bloody good," wrote a fan on Reddit, and some have likened the taste to Edy's Cookies and Cream ice cream.
Purchase Cookies 'N Cream Mini Sheet Cake at Trader Joe's for about $6.