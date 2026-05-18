Unfortunately For Me, No Other Bread Can Compare To This Trader Joe's Find

I've eaten plenty of bread from Trader Joe's, including a wide range of its sliced bread offerings. Nothing is particularly terrible; I think a lot of it boils down to preference — perhaps you want thinly sliced bread, white, something seedy. Some are highly flavored or have firmer textures, but one stood out so far out from the rest it might as well be in outer space. Trader Joe's Sliced Porridge Bread is like comfort in bread form; it's like your grandma handed you a piece of homemade bread and then gave you a big hug.

I write about food, after all, but this bread is my current hyper-fixation. I want it every day and every time I make a visit to TJ's. If you haven't heard about it, don't worry, you haven't been living under a rock. Trader Joe's introduced the Sliced Porridge Bread early in 2026, so you might not have come across it yet. I find that TJ's bread racks can be stuffed and hard to navigate; it might be hidden under other breads or tucked deep in the rack. If you can't spot it now that you know it exists, ask a crew member; they can point it out or look it up on their system to check.

Every part of the Trader Joe's Sliced Porridge Bread's flavor and texture is impeccable. It's a thickly sliced bread with a barely-there sweetness from a touch of honey and brown sugar. The oats offer a nutty note while the rye flour brings earthiness. So this is a very complex loaf. It also uses wheat flour, bran, malted barley flour, and sesame seeds. It sounds like there's a lot going on, but it works — trust me. But now you may be wondering: What can you do with it?