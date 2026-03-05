Trader Joe's Sliced Bread, Ranked

You know what the best thing since sliced bread is? Trader Joe's. I love the grocery chain because it features whimsical products and packaging designs, and it's never afraid to bring new items into its repertoire. Now, Tasting Table has extensively covered TJ's foods in the past, from its delectable lineup of frozen appetizers to the store's many gluten-free desserts. But I wanted to try something a bit more basic this time around. After all, the grocery chain offers a number of varieties of a food item many readers likely have in their houses right now: sliced bread.

My local Trader Joe's had 11 varieties of sliced bread in stock when I visited, so I picked each one up to try. I judged these breads on flavor, texture, their shape and size (as in how easy a slice is to work with in a sandwich or some common bread application), and cost. I also want to preface this by saying I purchased products with the furthest best-by date possible, but those dates ranged from four days after purchase to to nine days. In other words, that may have played some part in a bread's freshness and texture, but I could only make do with what was available at the store.

There's a little bit of everything when it comes to sliced bread options at Trader Joe's, including white bread, whole wheat, or gluten-free. Let's find out which TJ's sliced bread came out on top.