15 Trader Joe's Items To Add To Your Grazing Board That Aren't Cheese

Trader Joe's is beloved for its range of snacks, beverages, baked goods, and other viral items (we're looking at you, mini canvas tote bags). But have you ever considered creating a grazing board solely from items you can find at the darling chain? As it turns out, it's quite easy to do because of the enormous range of products the store sells. Whether you're looking for nuts, olives, fresh fruit, or cured meats, the grocery chain has it all and then some.

Since one of our taste testers has previously covered a dozen cheeses to get at Trader Joe's for your charcuterie board in thorough detail, we wanted to compile the best items to add to your board that aren't fromage. First, decide on your cheeses and then start compiling your grocery list for the rest of the accoutrements. As a long-time Trader Joe's shopper (over 15 years) and host of many food-based parties, I picked items that are — most importantly — tasty, but also versatile in how you can eat them and how they pair with other items. Save yourself the time (and gas money) you'd spend traipsing around multiple stores and, instead, gather everything you need for the perfect charcuterie board from Trader Joe's.