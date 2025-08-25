15 Trader Joe's Items To Add To Your Grazing Board That Aren't Cheese
Trader Joe's is beloved for its range of snacks, beverages, baked goods, and other viral items (we're looking at you, mini canvas tote bags). But have you ever considered creating a grazing board solely from items you can find at the darling chain? As it turns out, it's quite easy to do because of the enormous range of products the store sells. Whether you're looking for nuts, olives, fresh fruit, or cured meats, the grocery chain has it all and then some.
Since one of our taste testers has previously covered a dozen cheeses to get at Trader Joe's for your charcuterie board in thorough detail, we wanted to compile the best items to add to your board that aren't fromage. First, decide on your cheeses and then start compiling your grocery list for the rest of the accoutrements. As a long-time Trader Joe's shopper (over 15 years) and host of many food-based parties, I picked items that are — most importantly — tasty, but also versatile in how you can eat them and how they pair with other items. Save yourself the time (and gas money) you'd spend traipsing around multiple stores and, instead, gather everything you need for the perfect charcuterie board from Trader Joe's.
Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Cashews
Trader Joe's has loads of nutty options to pick from. Whether you want Olive and Herbs Mixed Nuts or Crispy, Crunchy Coated Peanuts, you'll find a tasty range of flavors and textures at your fingertips. I've tried quite a few of these products over the years, but I'm a big fan of the Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Cashews. This mix contains two of my favorite nuts, and the honey-roasted quality brings a light sweetness to the table that you usually find with peanuts.
Trader Joe's isn't stingy with the macadamias either, which is an issue I've found in blends from other stores. Sometimes only one or two nut varieties will be the most prominent, and then there are just a few sad macadamias sprinkled in. However, this TJ's duo is crunchy, with a barely there sweetness, which is balanced by the salted aspect. You'll often find nuts on a grazing board — this brings something different to the table, but it's not so obscure that guests wouldn't want to try it.
Organic Conversation Olive Trio
Olives are popular on grazing boards as they offer a briny, savory flavor with a juicy pop. While Trader Joe's has several olive options (like the grilled and pitted green Chalkidiki olives or stuffed olives with jalapeño and garlic), I picked the Organic Conversation Olive Trio for my board. I like the idea of getting multiple options in one container, which cuts down on cost (and potentially waste). These olives come by way of Italy, with the green Nocellara, the red-green Bella di Cerignola, and the purplish Leccino to bring some diversity of colors.
These are not your standard, popular olives, like Kalamata or Manzanilla (although those are perfectly appropriate for a board). Each brings a meaty texture and its own unique flavor. I appreciate that they are small and dainty, so guests don't have to nosh on a huge olive. Just note that these are not pitted, so you may want to let guests know or have a sign so nobody ends up with a chipped tooth if they bite down too hard.
Prosciutto di Parma
Prosciutto is a charcuterie staple thanks to its thin, easy-to-handle slices, salted taste, and rich texture. Browse the cured meats section, located in the refrigerated area with other meats, to see what options Trader Joe's has. I picked up the Citterio Tagliofresco Prosciutto di Parma that's aged for 420 days minimum. This is a truly excellent slice of meat and is in a league of its own compared to other prosciutto varieties — so soft and buttery, yet it still has a bit of chewiness. It doesn't just dissolve in your mouth.
This Citterio prosciutto is incredible, and if you see it at your local Trader Joe's, make sure to pick some up. You can fold the slices, roll them into rosettes, or just kind of scrunch them up like I did. Try wrapping it around fruit like cantaloupe or peach slices, or even around cooked asparagus. If you want something different that's not made of pork, try the Sliced Bresaola Uncured Beef Prosciutto instead.
Spanish Inspired Charcuteria
When creating a grazing board, you may find it useful to seek out variety packs that include more than one option. This way, you won't have to buy five different containers of meat, which is especially helpful if you're working with a smaller grazing board or just a handful of guests. The Trader Joe's Spanish-Inspired Charcuteria should be right up your alley; it includes serrano ham that is comparable to prosciutto but not identical (even though it looks quite similar), as well as uncured salchichon salami and uncured chorizo, which are both considered sausages.
Everything is thinly sliced to make it easy to arrange on your board or to place on items like crostini. Each meat offers a distinct taste, so you aren't left feeling like you bought a pack with the same items. Pair the meats with your favorite TJ's cheese, crackers, or olives for a savory and satisfying bite.
Roasted and Salted Rosemary Marcona Almonds
Marcona almonds give off an air of luxury, and you don't have to spend too much on them when you shop at Trader Joe's. I love the herbiness that these Roasted and Salted Rosemary Marcona Almonds provide — perfect when you want to bring an uplifting note to the richness of cheeses and cured meats. Grown on the Spanish coast, eating a few of the marcona almonds feels like you took a jetset vacation to sip wine and eat tapas.
They pair well with any wines you may put out for your platter, particularly a sauvignon blanc or a Côtes du Rhône. Try combining almonds with prosciutto, apricots, or even a soft goat cheese. Put out a log of goat cheese, top with fig jam, and then add a few whole or chopped almonds. I especially appreciate that the skins are removed, which offers a richer texture. Pick these when you want an herbaceous flavor and an oily, smooth mouthfeel.
Fig Butter
Wow, this fig butter left me thoroughly pleased. Upon first bite, it tastes just like the inside of a Fig Newton. Don't be fooled by the name; there is no butter or dairy involved in any way. It's basically a jam made with figs, water, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and pectin. It's sweet and distinctly figgy. This is a truly versatile ingredient that you can utilize in both sweet and savory ways, and it will work harmoniously with an array of options on your board.
These are a delight on the Fig and Olive Crisps for a double fig moment, try it on a slice of baguette with gooey Brie, or dunk a chocolate-covered pistachio in it for an unexpected combo. There's no wrong way to use it, and you will find that you'll be able to finish the 11-ounce jar in a jiffy beyond your grazing board. Place a few spoonfuls in a small dish with a knife or spoon so people can add it to their plate or snack as desired.
Green Olive Flats Italian Lingue Crackers
You will need a vehicle to eat all your tasty dips, cheeses, and other accoutrements. The Green Olive Flats Italian Lingue Crackers are one such item that I found to be particularly spectacular on a grazing board. They have a hint of olive, which you will find on many grazing boards, mine included. But they have an elevated touch compared to simply using crackers like Wheat Thins. These crackers have a nice snappy bite and a chic appearance that makes them look like something you'd be served in an Italian restaurant.
Lingues are supposed to be a longer cracker, but more than half of mine were broken in the box. This is likely because the packaging is thin and doesn't come in any type of cardboard box to contain it; that is my one criticism. Other than that, these taste good and look lovely. The olive flavor isn't too noticeable, so you don't feel like you're chewing on a salted, briny cracker. Pair it with a Manchego cheese, fig butter, or your favorite slice of cured meat.
Fig and Olive Crisps
Olives may be a theme for Trader Joe's items to add to your grazing board, but it doesn't have to be too obvious. Next time you're at TJ's, make sure to give these Fig and Olive Crisps a try. The fig is quite prominent; you can see it and taste it in virtually every bite. It's mainly sweet, and then you sometimes get that mild hint of Kalamata olive. It's not the principal ingredient, but it adds dimension to the sugared nature of the dried fig.
The crackers are made with a wheat flour base, and there are also seeds like flax, sesame, and sunflower to give it texture and a touch of nuttiness. The box contains just over 5 ounces, so you can easily finish it if you're serving a few people. These crackers go nicely with any dip, whether you use hummus or the Roasted Tomato Labneh. They work well with slices of meat, cheese, or whatever else you want to put on top. Because I included both fig butter and olives on my board, this crisp made sense, but Trader Joe's carries a raisin and rosemary iteration if you prefer.
Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries
I have tried these chocolatey cherries as well as the following chocolate pistachios before, when I wrote about Trader Joe's sweet treats to get your Valentine, and I already believed they'd be perfect on a grazing board when you want a little sweet treat. I was right. The chocolate cherries are pretty hefty in size, mainly sweet from the thick chocolate exterior, with a teensy bit of tartness and chewiness from the fruit itself. If you prefer to lean further into the sugary territory, then the gummy bears that are covered in milk chocolate might be a fantastic option and a conversation starter.
It's welcome to bring a sweet treat to the table among all the decadence from the salty meats and olives, and even to contrast any veggies you include. Although these are somewhat large, I wouldn't recommend cutting the cherries in half, as that detracts from their appearance and causes the chocolate to flake. Since they are nondescript from the outside, it would help to label them on your board for your guests.
Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios
Pistachios offer such a unique flavor that I can't help but devour them. I have rarely seen chocolate-covered pistachios, and figured these would bring a tasty morsel to your platter. They are smaller as far as nuts go, similar in size to a peanut; you can easily eat a few of them without feeling like you've had a lot, unlike a chocolate-covered cashew or walnut, which are much larger.
Because it's more uncommon, these give an aura of opulence and unexpectedness that you wouldn't find on your average grazing board. They are not too sweet because of the dark chocolate and offer a sweet and savory mix to bring dimension to your board. Your guests will be wowed, that's for sure. The chocolate seems to melt quite easily (at least compared to the chocolate cherries, which didn't melt at all), so I would recommend popping them in the fridge for a few minutes before you put them on your platter for your partygoers.
Rainbow baby carrots
Originally, I went into Trader Joe's looking to find the Les Petites Carrots of Many Colors, but I didn't spot them. They still come up on the Trader Joe's website, but when I click on the product, it goes to a different page, so perhaps they were not in stock. Instead, I saw something I'd never seen before: rainbow mini carrots. I normally buy full-size rainbow carrots whenever I can find them, but I'd never seen a baby version and thought they were perfect for a grazing board. These also eliminate any added steps of chopping or peeling.
The root veggies bring an incredible visual element, offering a myriad of colors to your plate — yellow, orange, purple, and red. They are a little watery, so you may want to dab them with a paper towel or place them in a small bowl or vessel so they don't get the rest of your items soggy. The carrots are refreshing and have an extremely satisfying snap in a way that crackers can't match. Plus, it doesn't hurt to add a vegetable to your platter to get some added nutrients.
Red and Green Grapes Duo
Grapes are a staple on charcuterie and grazing boards. They offer a juicy pop as you bite into them that's both flavorful and satisfying. Trader Joe's has quite a variety of grapes, so you may simply have to pick based on what's there seasonally. However, you may prefer to factor in specific flavors. I saw at least four different kinds in the store. I like to have options, so I went with the package that contained two colors of grapes (the Krissy and Ivory varieties grown in California), but there's really no wrong way to approach this situation.
The colors add contrast to the board, pleasantly drawing the eye from some of the beige and brown items like crackers and cheese. These grapes are fresh and firm, unlike some stores where the grapes can be a bit sad and soft. I like to rinse and dry the grapes so they remain on the stem, as this gives them a natural look and keeps them from rolling around haphazardly.
Organic Pitted Medjool Dates
Dates, specifically the stuffed kind, are one of the most underrated foods to include on your next charcuterie board. My Trader Joe's has two date options: the medjool and then the dried, pitted deglet noor dates. Both are organic, if that's a selling point. |Personally, I like the malleable, soft, and gooey nature of the pitted medjools. If you want to create stuffed dates, using already pitted fruits saves time. Plus, you're getting more of the fruit without the pits adding to the overall weight. I got 12 ounces of medjool dates, which is more than enough for a smaller grazing platter.
The ingredient is highly adaptable, whether you want to leave it whole or enhance it further. You could wrap the dates in bacon, fill them with goat cheese or cream cheese, or follow a recipe like pecan-stuffed dates with balsamic. The medjool dates are delightfully sweet and melt in your mouth. It's almost like a jam.
Fresh whole fruit
It's hard to definitively tell you which whole fresh fruits to purchase at Trader Joe's for your cheese board, as this varies seasonally and by your location. When I went into my local store, it had a lot of peaches and plums for summertime, but items like pears or apples are always a tasty choice on a grazing platter. I picked up the Saturn peaches because they looked pretty cool and I thought they would add a striking visual component to a board — they are flatter and disc-like compared to your average round peach — but you can pick an item based on your taste preference or the texture you're trying to incorporate.
The peaches I chose have a crisp interior and a sweet flavor, meaning they will hold up well on a board rather than getting mushy after five minutes. You could opt for strawberries, blueberries, or apricots to offer a refreshing aspect and balance the otherwise heavy ingredients on your platter. Some boards even contain orange slices, pomegranate arils, or kiwi, so nothing is off limits. Let nature's rainbow be your guide.
Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip
Last on the docket is a dip of some kind. Aside from any cheeses you choose to incorporate (brie, Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, goat cheese, and gouda are among my top picks), it helps to have a dip or spread to bring additional flavor and texture to the board. I have a Middle Eastern background and thoroughly enjoy the decadence of labneh, which is strained yogurt that is extra thick and delicious.
Trader Joe's used to carry a standard labneh that I liked to pick up for convenience rather than having to head out to a Middle Eastern store, but it has since gotten rid of this product (although it only requires two ingredients to make at home). I was happy to spot the Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip and promptly bagged some. It offers that typical creamy mouthfeel but also has the bonus of the roasted tomato flavor for an added savory touch. It can work well with many elements on your grazing platter. But don't worry: Trader Joe's has so many dips to pick from, whether you want a classic hummus or a herbed spread, pimento cheese dip, or something else.
Methodology
I'm a longtime Trader Joe's patron and have tried a lot of items over the years. Some are great while others ... not so much. Everything included in this list was personally tried by me and vetted. I picked a range of items that would be a good fit for a grazing board, but you can always expand and add more based on the number of people you are serving. I chose products that hit various notes, whether that's sweet, salty, crunchy, soft, bite-sized, or large. I included relevant item alternatives where applicable in case something is out of stock or doesn't suit your fancy.